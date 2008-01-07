Discover How Space Researcher Plan To Wipe-Out Body Odor

"How Botisol™ <font color="#595994" is Different for You"

There is nothing else out there that will permanently help your chronic body odor like Botisol™ .

With three simple doses each day your terrible body odor will be banished within just a few short days. Botisol™ targets the bacteria, which causes the foul smell in the first place.

Finally, a real solution!!

Botisol™ works from the INDSIDE out! In fact, it’s the only product that treats the cause of your condition instead of just masking the symptoms.

You will take one capsule every morning and two capsules each night approximately one hour before bedtime, or as directed by a healthcare practitioner. Easy as can be!

It’s amazing how this simple solution was overlooked for so long before it was brought to you. But, let’s not waste any more of your precious time, you have a life to live!

"What Botisol™ Does For You"

You have to understand that the only thing that will effectively help to get rid of chronic bad body odor for good is destroying the odor causing bacteria. Since these bacteria are INSIDE of your body, deodorants and antiperspirants (which work on the outside of the body) won’t help.

Benefits of Botisol™

You will quickly regain the confidence to go back into the public domain..

Your love and sex life will be rekindled, better than ever!

You will be able to sit near and hug your friends and family again for as long as you wish!

Your self-confidence levels will soar and your positive, happy-go-lucky attitude will return.

Your life will take on new meaning–no more wasted time for you!

In a nutshell – you will once again be in control of your life and not controlled by some obnoxious and treatable body odor.

<bWhat causes my body odor and why will Botisol™ help?

There are many potential causes of body odor. The most common is a bacterial imbalance. The ingredients in Botisol™ work from the inside out to balance the bacteria that causes foul body odor..

<bIs Botisol™ shipped discreetly?

YES, Botisol™ is shipped in an unmarked box with no branding or hint of its contents.

Botisol™ Testimonials

"I No Longer Stink! I never really thought I stunk, but I over-heard some co-workers making fun of me. It bothered the crap out of me. So after letting it bother me for three days, I finally asked my roommate and best friend and he agreed. I was freaked. How could I have been walking around for possibly years without knowing that I stunk! I can only imagine the jokes past girlfriends had made. I went straight to the Internet and found Botisol™ and ordered it. I have been taking it for three days, and I’m happy to say I no longer stink. Thanks." – Mark Newark, Web Master, Trinidad, CO