philippe martinâ€™s hypotheses

in the early measurement,the prediction of cosmological models

radiation,temperatures back ground,limits human cosmos ,initial or first scrip as a paper observator.recognition finally some emission some radio wave.the milky way suddenly inspired ..

red shift for all just a known.

a trait clearly identified …………

the acoustic source .

to ions of magnesium…..

neon and oxygen,,,,

for them just suddenly begun

matter and frequency

gravitational and density fluctuation

naturally for them it begun ,,,,

confusion and complexity

will be achieve by mathematic……..

by ART

the abstraction pop culture as gravity

the believe of slowing down……….balancing forces

will naturally keep confusing till

you stop the old way uncreative

and simply observing your brain,love

love…………philippe martin

matter structure just tell me how WAVE FUNCTION connected

or how wave-function will switch,some were

I feel like

I have to explain my purposes

usually I deal with paper,book ,the best updated source

but never I was dealing with human interactive knowledge

I never explained my motivation,my dream

all my life a cheat and shop my need

brook some theory and fit the bad part into some dream

now I realize with human who fairly show their purposes,dream

when I saw the door

wide open LORENTZ puzzzzzzz

I methodically create a situation

create my situation while all was fair play

I lie ,I confused and cheat for my on goal

this was the only way to get in

to get my unknown start

I was stock in my work since November

the puzzzzzzz I did all corner and depth

long time ago,but just

by my self

this was to perfect for me,purposes

now I get

what I was looking for,

a start

a basic skeleton,

for me it is the out put

with basic trig,

I will slowly build a strength

a structure and a shape ,I will finally ad the flesh

and after I will shade

I am not their for a break trough

I shop and take what I need for complete the other half of my BOX

I look for some of my paper as a honest sharing

just for the BOX I have a quarter ton,ton;s

why the boundary I will share

it is because I do not have a spot of moral on my soul

but JUSTICE belong to my nature

I was stimulated and all of you honest giving their whole stuff

with honesty

permit to a cheater me to get a start again

I was truly connected with the meaning of NATURE

and I found a basic trig,as my start

nobody understand nature

but history prove all TIME

evolution belong to basic observation

manipulating basic data from an other dimension

base on simple in put, out put,

able us to shade the unknown

and today I get some major change in my life

I will not be retired anymore

I will go back into society

this is scary and challenging

my dream it is to see my BOX

but I did elementary stats

if I do not exchange I will die

and no dream

imaginary ZERO real

but first general relativity,quantum mechanic and physic

special relativity,electromagnetic field

EUCLIDE geometry

time=sine,,,movement

space=cosine,,,stability

thermal condition as a control of the expansion or the boundary

space [(Ai=B) tan (A=Bi)] -dimension^time

tan=0=(number of dimension)^0

past now future

now=transition momentum

t=(t+ a=t-b) 100 1g 15g

subatomic particle Thomson “s atomic model

element that exists alone or in combination

traveling from your frame of reference at the normal physical level down into the inside of matter

vacuum fluctuation this is a fun part,the door

energy some stuff happen between,or in between,or just we do not know but after mass exist shortly,or relatively short for us

zero point exact will not be possible I believe because vacuum fluctuation mean what it mean

e^-iHt COHI(c+ib)=COHI(eît(c+ib)) Beethoven

but for math my understanding 2 dim vector,scalar,x,y,z the behavior of vector in physic enhance the math vector……this make me believe everything is relative…….it is possible and it is not possible it is just simply relative.

c=wavelength time frequency……I will ad vibration seem to be an obvious introduction of a new cricket pitcher ….his ball and his pitch will give known data and finally some secret will be shade.

their is no relationship from our experience

mistake are bound to happen

outside the range of are limit

theory suppose the true that it is not it happen

me I just do that I suppose all time

and if I decide just like that to be an ass hole and suddenly spit on what I was beleiving

I am free

They all do the same,all

what will be the power of my gradian

I will not use scale,I correct

fixing distance between each known and each unknown

poetry that scan has a correct regular pattern

the pain sweep over me

as a cruel distance between 2 point of energy

always tell me where I am,LOVE

but it seem always the opposite direction

have come a long way I being consider together,my love

ok my love a see a possible merger

now it appear and magically

your love disappear

I guess I was without from your base,conjecture

wait until a later time my love

time as pass and our delay of love

sorry now on I will not excuse this lack off presence

my past tense ,your immediate present time

I keep hitting your delight

regularly when I imagine your curve

your breast description

allow me to pass on a longer note philippe martin