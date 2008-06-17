It was expensive lesson but “Gravity Probe B” was not a failure – NASA and science simply learned there is no “frame-dragging” or “space-time fabric” and Einstein’s General Theory has another weakspot (his “Principle of Equivalence” is the big one). They blamed their failure to find it on the noisy sun and asked for more funding but NASA said, “no way”.
Science still holds on to the concept that matter moves “relative to space” – which it does not. Matter’s motion, relative to space, is zero. Michelson and Morley proved this over a hundred years ago but they nor any of the other scientists accepted the results of their experiments (they thought their experiment was a failure too, but it was not) and made up all sorts of ad hoc excuses to justify their decisions. Einstein said “it was irrelevant but it is not – far from it.
I predict that the Higg’s particle will be another expensive test failure – when they cannot find it.
Actually, a body’s inertial mass increases when a force is exerted on it and it rises to a higher energy level, relative to space,(its “space energy level” rises). A body’s inertial mass is simply its – energy level relative to space. It does not need a Higg’s particle.
Curiously, the Lense-Thirring effect in Gravity Probe B has the same value than the geodetic effect of the Earth around the Sun.
NASA error?
An interesting experiment!
There are myriad reasons to doubt Einstein. The one that is most disconcerting is the consistent assumptions.
Watch any documentary and they will show how light curves around the sun. They explain that this is in perfect conformity with Einstein’s views on gravity. But they never ask the obvious question that should occur to any scientific mind: “Can this be just as easily explained as the impact of gravity on light just like any other object?”Of course it can. So it proves nothing.
Gravity isn’t voodoo. One day they will discover the subatomic particles that are exerting a very normal physical force. Then this era will be a subject of ridicule akin to how we now view “blood letting” as a medical treatment.
To me a more interesting issue is the following. A meteorite strikes the unseen (from Earth) surface of the Moon. Thereby the mass of the Moon increases which implies a change of deformation of space-time. How will this propagate towards Earth? In the form of a “space-time wave”? Presumably at the speed of light.
An interesting corollary of space-time deformation has to be that there is no point in our universe where space-time is not deformed. Would the laws of physics be different from the ones we know at a non-deformed point?