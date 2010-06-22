New design for motorcycle engines powered by compressed air

College Park, MD (June 22, 2010) — Most motorcycles in the world today use engines that burn gasoline, contributing to greenhouse gasses and adding air pollution to the surrounding area. Now two scientists in India have conceptually designed a new, cleaner motorcycle engine that uses compressed air to turn a small air turbine, generating enough power to run a motorcycle for up to 40 minutes.
Their design, described in a recent issue of the Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy, could be combined with a compressed air cylinder as a replacement for traditional internal combustion engines. In areas where motorcycles are a major source of public transportation, such a technology could cut emissions substantially if widely implemented.
According to Bharat Raj Singh, one of the two authors on the paper and a researcher at the SMS Institute of Technology in Lucknow, India, some 50 to 60 percent of present emissions in some areas could be reduced with the new technology, though a number of technical challenges remain. Designing a compact but high-capacity air tank to store sufficient “fuel” for long rides is a major hurdle. Existing tanks would require someone to stop about every 30 km (19 mi) to swap tanks.
The article, “Study of the influence of vane angle on shaft output of a multivane air turbine” by Bharat Raj Singh and Onkar Singh was published May 6, 2010 in the Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy. See: http://jrse.aip.org/jrsebh/v2/i3/p033101_s1
Journalists may request a free PDF of this article by contacting [email protected].
ABOUT JOURNAL OF RENEWABLE AND SUSTAINABLE ENERGY
Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy (JRSE) is an interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed journal published by the American Institute of Physics (AIP) that covers all areas of renewable and sustainable energy-related fields that apply to the physical science and engineering communities. As an electronic-only, Web-based journal with rapid publication time, JRSE is responsive to the many new developments expected in this field. The interdisciplinary approach of the publication ensures that the editors draw from researchers worldwide in a diverse range of fields. See: http://jrse.aip.org/
ABOUT AIP
The American Institute of Physics is a federation of 10 physical science societies representing more than 135,000 scientists, engineers, and educators and is one of the world’s largest publishers of scientific information in the physical sciences. Offering partnership solutions for scientific societies and for similar organizations in science and engineering, AIP is a leader in the field of electronic publishing of scholarly journals. AIP publishes 12 journals (some of which are the most highly cited in their respective fields), two magazines, including its flagship publication Physics Today; and the AIP Conference Proceedings series. Its online publishing platform Scitation hosts nearly two million articles from more than 185 scholarly journals and other publications of 28 learned society publishers.
4 thoughts on “New design for motorcycle engines powered by compressed air”
Hi there friends, nice paragraph and pleasant arguments commented at
this place, I am actually enjoying by these.
I have been browsing online more than three hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.|
I could not refrain from commenting. Very well written!|
Inn is found in the business, vacationer and additionally life precinct connected with Poland’s capital, along at the intersection involving
it’s most important roadway:. It can be towards the popular Building in Civilization and also Scientific discipline, the main firms, financial institutions and the purchasing middle. Some of those are usually businesses to help with making your stop in Warsaw when pleasant as is feasible, happen to be accrued close by. Comfortable connection with this airport terminal, found 10 kilometre within the resort; additionally, the Principal Railway Channel was in a 0. 5-kilometre long distance.
I’ve read several excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you put to create the sort of excellent informative web site.
In the event you glance for the greatest hotel room throughout.
Jarocin, whether you take a trip on business enterprise as well as as a traveller, the centre is a great preference that boasts an abundance of office space along with appealing architectural mastery which capitvates everybody which visit Jarocin.
Places to stay inside Jarocin are generally distributed about the
existing urban center hub, together with the largest denseness remaining on the Jarocin World
Fair Argument.
This Previous Metropolis spot, set up on the provide
site from the thirteenth centuries, features many outstanding ancient monuments nonetheless Jarocin resorts tend to be mainly based off the historic centre.
In addition to a good tourist hostel and a few unique conditions
in the is bordered by you aren’t planning to find now there some sort of inn. Jarocin inns, nonetheless, are sometimes situated over the still left aspect on the Warta Pond, incredibly on the town center place.
Lots of resorts throughout Jarocin are found inside of a massive place answering the place regarding the Old Township vicinity as well as Reasonable Reasons. The inns within Jarocin’s the downtown area location are located mainly in the developed portion, around the fringes in the event halls. These types of Jarocin lodges offer suitable housing pertaining to equally internet marketers and also people. What’s more, any center regarding Jarocin options appealing construction which can be further explanation to help reserve your accommodation with Jarocin ideal in this particular region.