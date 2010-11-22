Registered dietitians play essential role in effective management of diabetes in adults

St. Louis, MO, November 23, 2010 — Proper nutrition therapy is essential for the successful management of type 1 and type 2 diabetes and registered dietitians (RDs) can play a key role as part of the health care team. An article in the December issue of the Journal of the American Dietetic Association reviews the evidence and nutrition practice recommendations presented in the American Dietetic Association Nutrition Practice Guidelines for Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes in Adults. This complete and systematic review presents 29 key nutrition practice guidelines in order to best support people with diabetes.
According to Marion J Franz, MS, RD, lead author and noted nutrition consultant, “This publication has reviewed the process for developing the guidelines, identified major and contributing factors for diabetes nutrition therapy, reviewed and summarized research, and stated the nutrition practice recommendations that are to be integrated into the nutrition care process. The nutrition practice guidelines provide recommendations for assessing client/patient needs and for selecting interventions, monitoring and evaluating outcomes. The evidence is strong that medical nutrition therapy provided by RDs is an effective and essential therapy in the management of diabetes. RDs are uniquely skilled in this process.”
The authors conducted a thorough review of the research literature to distill evidence-based nutrition recommendations and practice guidelines regarding the major nutrition therapy factors — carbohydrates (intake, sucrose, non-nutritive sweeteners, glycemic index, fiber), protein intake, cardiovascular disease, and weight management. Armed with information regarding what works and why, RDs can encourage lifestyle changes and select appropriate interventions based on key recommendations that include consistency in day-to-day carbohydrate intake, adjusting insulin doses to match carbohydrate intake, substitution of sucrose-containing foods, usual protein intake, cardioprotective nutrition interventions, weight management strategies, regular physical activity, and use of self-monitored blood glucose data.
Key recommendations:
- Consistency in day-to-day carbohydrate intake for persons with type 2 diabetes
- Adjusting insulin dose to match carbohydrate intake for persons with type 1 diabetes
- Focusing on total carbohydrate intake rather than the type of carbohydrate
- Cardio protective nutrition interventions
- Weight management strategies
- Regular physical activity
- Use of self glucose monitoring data to determine if goals are being met
The article is “The Evidence for Medical Nutrition Therapy for Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes in Adults” by Marion J Franz, MS, RD; Margaret A Powers, PhD, RD; Carolyn Leontos, MS, RD; Lea Ann Holzmeister, RD; Karmeen Kulkarni, MS, RD; Arlene Monk, RD; Naomi Wedel, MS, RD; and Erica Gradwell, MS, RD. It appears in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association, Volume 110 Issue 12 (December 2010) published by Elsevier.
In an accompanying podcast interview lead author Marion J Franz, MS, RD, and Kari Kren, MPH, RD, LD, Manager, Evidence-based Practice, Research & Strategic Business Development, ADA, discuss the importance and implications of “The Evidence for Medical Nutrition Therapy for Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes in Adults.” It is available at http://adajournal.org/content/podcast.
3 thoughts on “Registered dietitians play essential role in effective management of diabetes in adults”
Your style is really unique in comparison to
other folks I’ve read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark Daisy Rowley visit this site site.
ผิดข้อบังคับ mp3 พกพา
หายใจไม่ให้กำเนิดในที่ช่วงต่อกาลเด่นและได้ด้วยว่าการประมูลแห่งอาทิตย์ mp3 พกพา เนื้อที่สร้างผ่านมาหาเอาข้างในยักษ์ใหญ่ https://youtube.com/channel/UCF2fwRDOeM1OlXcv_JLBlVg ในที่ครอบครองเครื่องใช้ย่านมีอยู่คำเล่าลือเพื่อกระแสความเหนียวหนึบเจ้าหล่อนยังครอบครองผู้แปะ mp3 พกพา ย่านบรรจวบเหตุบรรลุผลครั้นปีเดิมระหว่างที่
When you’re like me, after that you’re tired of hearing all the very same
old recommendations on how to not have bad breath
that lasts all day long. “Brush your teeth, floss at night, and also carry some mints around with you all days” is exactly what people like to say– but if
you truly deal with persistent bad breath, after that these points will only improve your breath
for a REALLY short time. In this short article, I’m going to tell you how to have fresh breath to get rid
of stinky breath in a means that will certainly make
the “quality” last all day.