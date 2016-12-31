Tailoring Medical Care for the Homeless

“These patients are too sick for the street, but often not sick enough for the hospital,” Kushel said. She noted that while many discharged patients can recuperate at home – perhaps with the help of home nurses, oxygen or other measures – homeless patients don’t have that option. “It’s hard to have home care when you don’t have a home,” she said.

Kushel – now a professor of Medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine at ZSFG and a core faculty member in UCSF’s Center for Vulnerable Populations – has conducted groundbreaking research that has informed interventions to provide homeless patients with better care and to reduce their hospital admissions and stays for non-critical health problems.

Translating Research into Interventions

One such intervention is the Medical Respite and Sobering Center. Working with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, Kushel helped to create this facility for homeless patients who are too sick to be in a shelter or on the streets, but could be cared for outside of the hospital. Without the respite center, though, these patients would need to remain hospitalized, she said.

Along with the appropriate medical treatment for homeless patients, the center also provides services such as referral to primary care, substance abuse and mental health referrals, and assistance in obtaining housing and social services.

Kushel’s work has also helped form the evidence base for the Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) model, known locally as Direct Access to Housing. San Francisco’s leadership on this issue has been instrumental in making PSH the leading national response to chronic homelessness.

Kushel, along with many of her colleagues, continues to develop interventions to improve health outcomes for the homeless, particularly among older individuals over 50.

Her research has found that homeless people in their 50s suffer geriatric conditions that usually would appear in people who are 20 to 30 years older.

“The homeless population is older than it used to be, and that brings with it a whole host of additional concerns,” Kushel said. “We’re working hard to find solutions to what many see as an intractable problem.”