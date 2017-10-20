Should researchers seek to enhance the brain?

Despite obvious benefits for people with otherwise untreatable conditions, there could be downsides to brain-machine interfaces being developed to treat disease or drive prosthetic limbs. As researchers get better at building interfaces and understanding the language of the brain, the possibility arises that science could enhance our senses and even our intelligence.

E.J. Chichilnisky, PhD, professor of neurosurgery and of ophthalmology, says we should pursue ever more sophisticated brain-machine interfaces regardless. Chichilnisky co-leads the Stanford Neuroscience Institute’s NeuroTechnology Initiative, and in his own research is working on sophisticated, adaptive technologies to help people with severely damaged retinas. The idea is to decode a patient’s visual system, then send it carefully orchestrated signals that would allow them to see not just flashes of light, as current systems can, but detailed, high-resolution images.

Such technologies could easily enhance as well as restore sight — in fact, it’s almost hard not to, Chichilnisky said. The light-sensing devices in artificial retinas, known as CMOS chips — the same ones used in modern digital cameras — turn out to be so sensitive to infrared light that camera designers need to add filters to make them work properly. In that sense, it may actually take less work to enhance human vision than to restore normal vision.

William Newsome, PhD, professor of neurobiology and director of the Stanford Neurosciences Institute, said brain-machine interfaces may add new dimensions to long-standing debates about the ethics of medical research with patients as subjects.