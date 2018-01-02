Struggling to get your kids to eat healthy? Don’t give up

Varied diets and persistence in exposing infants and children to healthy foods, even when they don’t like them at first, are key to promoting healthy eating behaviors, a new review paper has concluded. Published on Dec. 20, in Obesity Reviews, the lead author is Stephanie Anzman-Frasca, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Anzman-Frasca is a researcher in the Department of Pediatrics’ Behavioral medicine division. “The goal was to review the literature in order to make recommendations to parents and caregivers on how they can best encourage children’s healthy eating, starting as early as possible,” Anzman-Frasca says.

Like mother, like baby

The researchers based their recommendations on data gathered from more than 40 peer-reviewed studies on how infants and young children develop preferences for healthy foods, especially vegetables and fruits. Healthy eating starts during pregnancy, the authors point out. “Flavors of Mom’s diet reach the child in utero,” says Anzman-Frasca, “so if she’s eating a healthy diet, the fetus does get exposed to those flavors, getting the child used to them.” After birth, if the mother breastfeeds, the baby also benefits from exposure to flavors from her healthy diet through the breastmilk. These early exposures familiarize the baby with specific flavors, as well as the experience of variety, and set the stage for later acceptance of healthy flavors in solid foods.

Serve healthy foods, repeat, serve healthy foods, repeat