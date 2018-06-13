Higgs tangoes with top quark in latest physics discovery

Scientists have observed the Higgs boson interacting with the top quark, the heaviest known elementary particle, in an exciting discovery that deepens our understanding of why objects in the universe have mass. UB physicists made central contributions to this milestone. The international team of thousands of scientists that announced the results on June 4 included UB physics professors Ia Iashvili and Avto Kharchilava, and Assistant Professor Salvatore Rappoccio.

New observations corroborate physicists’ predictions

The Higgs boson, a subatomic particle, helps explain why objects have mass. The particle is linked to the Higgs field, an invisible field that’s thought to exist everywhere in the universe. The way that other subatomic particles, such as quarks and leptons, interact with the Higgs field determines their mass, according to the Standard Model of particle physics that scientists use to describe how the universe works. In experiments at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world’s most powerful particle accelerator, scientists have observed the Higgs boson coupling to the top quark. The strength of the interaction matches the predictions of the Standard Model, verifying this important piece of the model for the first time, though future experiments may reveal new information by providing even more precise measurements. The results were published June 4 in Physical Review Letters by the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) Collaboration, an international team of scientists working at the LHC, and corroborated by a second team called the A Toroidal LHC ApparatuS (ATLAS). UB physicists played key roles in developing identification and calibration techniques for detection of quarks through their showers in the CMS detector, an apparatus used to observe subatomic particles produced at the LHC. This work allowed researchers to accurately verify the presence of the Higgs boson and top quarks in experiments associated with the new discovery. “The discovery of the Higgs in 2012 opened the door to a 15-plus year scientific program at the LHC. This discovery is a major milestone in understanding the nature of the Higgs boson. Its properties are still baffling us, and it will take many years to understand the Higgs mechanism,” Rappoccio says.

Prickly questions about the nature of our universe