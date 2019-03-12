Needle in a haystack: Two days after stroke, a handful of blood cells reveal risk of dementia a year later

A pattern of inflammatory activity in circulating blood cells two days after a stroke strongly predicts the likelihood of losing substantial mental acuity one year later, investigators at the Stanford University School of Medicine report in a new study.

The findings, based on a longitudinal analysis of all major immune cell types in the blood of stroke patients, have potentially profound clinical implications. In developed countries such as the United States, 3 out of 4 stroke patients survive for considerable periods of time. However, these survivors are at twice the normal risk for dementia over the next decade, even if their cognition was initially unimpaired by the stroke.

“Being able to identify, early on, patients who are at risk for dementia is a first step toward figuring out how to treat those at-risk patients,” said Marion Buckwalter, MD, PhD, associate professor of neurology and of neurosurgery.

If replicated in a larger study now underway, the findings could lead to targeted immune therapies that forestall dementia by tweaking activity in particular immune cell types during the crucial first days following a stroke, Buckwalter said.

The findings were published online March 12 in Brain. Buckwalter shares senior authorship with Brice Gaudilliere, MD, PhD, and Nima Aghaeepour, PhD, who are both assistant professors of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine at Stanford. The lead author is Amy Tsai, a former research assistant in Gaudilliere’s lab who’s now a medical student at UC-Davis.

The investigators recruited study participants from among patients at Stanford Hospital who had experienced an ischemic stroke within the previous 24 hours. Blood was drawn from the 25 participants on multiple days during the first week, then at two weeks, one month, three months and one year after their strokes. Using mass cytometry, the researchers assessed the properties and activation states of the 10 million or so individual immune cells obtained in each blood draw.

Measuring cognitive ability

At days 3, 30, 90 and 365 after their strokes, participants also took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA. The test measures several aspects of cognition, including spatial knowledge, memory and ability to calculate. It is designed to detect cognitive deficiencies. In particular, the scientists compared each participant’s MoCA performance on day 90 with the participant’s performance on day 365.