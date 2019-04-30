Wobbling black hole spewing plasma-jet clouds into space

Almost 8,000 light-years from Earth, swinging jets shoot out at nearly the speed of light from around a black hole, rapidly changing direction as they spray clouds of plasma into space. The discovery of these jets comes from an international team of astronomers from the University of Virginia and elsewhere as part of an ambitious project originally conceived in Charlottesville.

Their findings were published Monday in the journal Nature, showing jets from the black hole in the V404 Cygni binary star system behaving in a way never seen before on such short timescales.