Tune into Melodies the Mountains Actually Make

Curious about what sounds would come from the purple mountains’ majesty? Wonder no more!

A collaboration between the U.S. Geological Survey and Italian scientists and musicians, called ElectroMagnetic Music, created audible results from geophysical data collected in the mountains around Crested Butte, Colorado. With support from an American Geophysical Union Celebrate 100 Grant in honor of its Centennial, the music resulting from this project will be presented to the public at the end of September.

In late 2017, the USGS collected geophysical data using a sensor flown beneath a helicopter for mapping geology in the mountains around Crested Butte.

When:

Sunday, September 29, 2019, 12 –- 6 p.m.

12–1 p.m. – Presentation of the EMusic project

1 – 6 p.m. – Live-stream audio-video installation of recorded EMusic

Where:

What:

Colorado Sketches: A musical day trip into the mountains

Presentation of project and free live-stream audio-visual installation

Who:

Burke Minsley, USGS Research Geophysicist, Antonio Menghini, EMusic scientist and musician

