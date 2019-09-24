In Alaskan gold mines, digging for clues about climate change

In gold mines near Fairbanks, Alaska, scientists are hunting for something precious — and it’s not metal.

They’re searching through layers of ancient sediment for clues about how the region’s climate changed during periods of prehistoric global warming. The evidence is in the dirt itself, which contains chemical compounds that can reveal information about whether the region became wetter or drier as the temperature shifted in ancient times.

The ongoing project, funded by a grant from the National Geographic Society, could help researchers and policymakers understand how Alaska might respond in coming years as the planet heats up again.

It’s an urgent topic of study, as the state is already feeling the effects of climate change.

According to the 2014 National Climate Assessment, Alaska has, on average, warmed much more quickly than the rest of the U.S. in recent decades. The report finds that glaciers are melting, wildfire risks are going up and local fisheries are vulnerable to changes in ocean temperature.

“Alaska is experiencing rapid climate change right now,” says Elizabeth Thomas, PhD, the University at Buffalo geologist who’s leading the study. “By studying how the climate in this region behaved in really warm periods in the past, we can make better predictions about the future.” “Another reason this is an interesting place to study is that regions in high latitudes are a bellwether for climate change. As they warm up, glaciers and ice sheets melt, and that impacts people around the world because it can cause sea level rise,” says Thomas, an assistant professor of geology in the UB College of Arts and Sciences.

Studying the walls of human-made canyons