Major epilepsy study offers answers on three life-saving drugs

here are effective treatments to stop life-threatening epilepsy seizures when the initial treatment has failed, a sweeping new study reveals.

The study offers important answers about three such emergency drugs that are used to treat prolonged seizures, known as status epilepticus, even though physicians have had little understanding of the drugs’ effectiveness. Until now, there has been no clear indication of which is best or how much should be given.

The study found that the three drugs – intravenous levetiracetam, fosphenytoin and valproate – were all about equally effective at stopping the potentially deadly seizures when the default choice, benzodiazepines, proved unable to do so. The results were so clear that the shocked researchers stopped their trial early.