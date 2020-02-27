Q&A: What’s next for coronavirus, how to avoid it and will there be a vaccine?

s the new coronavirus, known in shorthand as COVID-19, continues to spread around the world, researchers, including those at the University of Virginia, are turning their attention to developing vaccines and antiviral drugs that could contain and treat the respiratory virus.

We spoke with Dr. William Petri, a professor of infectious diseases in the UVA School of Medicine, on Tuesday, shortly after officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to brace for a more significant outbreak in the U.S.

As of Wednesday, there were 57 coronavirus cases in the U.S.; on Monday, the Trump administration requested $2.5 billion from Congress to help stop further spread of the virus. Worldwide, the infection rate and death toll continue to mount in China, where the virus was first identified, and several other countries across Asia, Europe and the Middle East face new outbreaks.

Petri, Wade Hampton Frost Professor of Medicine and vice chair for research in UVA’s Department of Medicine, is currently applying for a grant to take his approach to formulating a vaccine for amoebic dysentery and apply it to a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

william_petri_da_inline.jpg Dr. William Petri specializes in biotechnology, immunology and infectious diseases. (Photo by Dan Addison, University Communications)

He spoke with UVA Today when the virus was first identified in January, and on Tuesday discussed concerns about a potential pandemic, the virus’ spread in the U.S., and how his own research might apply to the new virus.

Q. Considering other outbreaks around the world, how do you see COVID-19 progressing in the U.S.?

A. In many ways, it is too early to tell. However, it is encouraging to see the number of cases in China is declining. It appears that travel restriction and voluntary isolation have had an impact on transmission there, which is really good news.

One big concern is the four countries outside of China where there appears to be endemic transmission – South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy. There, the virus seems to have been transmitted from person to person, resulting in secondary cases where people who have had no contact with China have been infected. I think it’s safe to assume that similar transmission is happening in other countries, but has not been detected yet. That is particularly a concern for countries with less robust public health systems, which might struggle to quickly contain an epidemic.

If there is an outbreak and epidemic in the U.S., we would likely see more voluntary home quarantines, similar to what South Korea is doing right now, as well as reduced mass gatherings. Tokyo, for example, cancelled its marathon for all but its most elite runners. Schools have been closed, and people have been telecommuting rather than going in the office. All of that would be in play if an epidemic starts in the U.S.

(Two UVA students built a website tracking the virus’ spread around the world in near-real time.)

Q. How does this compare to other global epidemics, such the Ebola outbreak a few years ago, or the influenza outbreaks we face each winter?

A. Ebola had a much higher fatality rate, with an average fatality rate around 50%. COVID-19 so far has a fatality rate of about 2-3%. However, it does spread more easily than Ebola. Ebola is mostly spread through contact with bodies and bodily fluids, while coronaviruses are spread in a respiratory route.