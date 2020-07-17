How The Saharan Dust Plume Affects North America

Particles of Saharan dust that blew off West Africa, traveled across the Atlantic Ocean and arrived in North America in June could be the cause of recent allergies.

Timothy Logan, an assistant professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences in the Texas A&M University College of Geosciences, says if you’ve suddenly had difficulty breathing, the dust could be to blame, not COVID-19.

Logan explains the weather patterns that pushed the Saharan dust plume across the Atlantic and how it could affect allergy sufferers.


