A genetic ancestry test (GAT) can not only unearth deep family secrets, it also can change how people self-identify their race on surveys. A new study by Stanford sociologists delves into how such changes could affect data that demographers use to measure population shifts and monitor racial inequalities.

Aliya Saperstein, associate professor of sociology, and sociology doctoral candidate Sasha Shen Johfre explored how people who have taken a GAT use their newfound ancestry information to answer questions about race on demographic surveys. In a paper recently published online in the journal Demography, the researchers found that GAT takers were significantly overrepresented among people who self-identified with multiple races.

“Theoretically, race and ancestry are distinct constructs,” said lead author Johfre. “Race is more than just family history; it is a reflection of how society interprets a person’s ancestry.”

But among people who have taken GATs, responses to questions about race and ancestry were more closely linked – they seemed to be translating information about their ancestry into racial identity in different ways than people who had not taken a genetic test, explained Saperstein, the Benjamin Scott Crocker Professor in Human Biology at Stanford’s School of Humanities and Sciences.

With more than 26 million people having taken a GAT, this could impact demographic information collected on college and job applications as well as on the U.S. Census. On the U.S. Census, respondents self-identify their race.

“The government provides boxes, but they are asking you to put yourself in the box that feels most appropriate to you,” Johfre said. “They do give some definitions, some specific pointers that link race to ancestry, but most people probably never see them. Instead, people answer based on how they feel – how they walk around in the world.”

This is in contrast to the results of an ancestry test, which provides estimates about where in the world one’s ancestors lived generations ago. This information may or may not be relevant to how an individual identifies today, the researchers said.

Multiracial identities

To better understand how GAT results change how people report their race, the researchers used results of a survey of more than 100,000 U.S. adults who were registered with the National Bone Marrow Donor Program. The survey asked questions about each respondent’s race, ancestry and genealogical knowledge.