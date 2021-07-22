Researchers automate brain MRI image labelling, more than 100,000 exams can be labelled in less than 30 minutes

Researchers from the School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences have automated brain MRI image labelling, needed to teach machine learning image recognition models, by deriving important labels from radiology reports and accurately assigning them to the corresponding MRI examinations. Now, more than 100,00 MRI examinations can be labelled in less than half an hour.

Published in European Radiology, this is the first study allowing researchers to label complex MRI image datasets at scale.

The researchers say it would take years to manually perform labelling of more than 100,000 MRI examinations.

Deep learning typically requires tens of thousands of labelled images to achieve the best possible performance in image recognition tasks. This represents a bottleneck to the development of deep learning systems for complex image datasets, particularly MRI which is fundamental to neurological abnormality detection.