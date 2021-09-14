Finding Inspiration To Rebuild Human Heart Muscle

“We were interested in exploring the multiple factors that influence structure formation, and ultimately function, in human cardiac muscle tissue,” said Ivan Batalov, leader of the research published in Scientific Reports, who graduated from CMU with a Ph.D. in materials science in 2016. “In order to assess how heart muscle cells interact with each other versus how they interact with the ECM, we had to decouple their interactions, because they naturally happen together.”

The group’s research required a large amount of data, sophisticated analysis techniques and the development of a custom algorithm to process the data and extract useful information. Their results ultimately showed that cell-cell and cell-ECM interactions play an important role in the formation of aligned myocardium.

“These results are exciting because they show how we can use insights from heart development to create biologically inspired engineering design principles to rebuild human heart muscle,” said Feinberg. “This is important because normally, the adult heart cannot repair itself following injury or disease. We need to understand why this happens and determine how we can potentially direct regeneration.”

These findings support ongoing efforts to engineer human heart tissue outside of an organism. Such tissues could be used to repair damaged or dead tissues for patients who’ve experienced a heart attack or are suffering from heart disease, the most common cause of death worldwide. They also could be leveraged during drug development to ensure more accurate testing (as opposed to animal testing) of a drug’s toxicity and effectiveness.

“Creating quality, functional heart muscle tissues requires an in-depth understanding of how cardiomyocytes interact,” Batalov said. “We need to understand what drives the alignment of these cells to ultimately be successful.”

The paper was co-authored by Feinberg’s current and former students, Batalov, Quentin Jallerat, Sean Kim and Jacqueline Bliley.