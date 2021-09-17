Dissecting the “spice” of Dune

What does your chemical knowledge allow you to infer from these hints?

F. C.: First of all, the fact that spice is a “melange”, or blend, indicates that it is likely to be a compound of several molecules and not just one. Secondly, its cinnamon-like fragrance points to the presence of cinnamaldehyde (trans-cinnamaldehyde, with the chemical formula C 9 H 8 O), a substance found in essential oil of cinnamon. Its changing colour would seem to suggest that spice contains a natural pigment of the anthocyanin family, naturally present in many of our purple, red and brown vegetables (eggplant, muscat grapes, blueberries, blackcurrants, etc.). These compounds’ colour varies depending on their level of acidity, or pH: red when the pH is acidic, purple when it’s alkaline, etc. Based on existing chemical knowledge, spice could contain cinnamaldehyde and anthocyanin.

What could owe spice its anti-ageing effect?

F. C.:Several earthly substances could have this benefit – including anthocyanins! In fact, they belong to a class of compounds called flavonoids, which are known for protecting cells against harmful free radicals (an antioxidant effect) and thus against cellular ageing. In the current state of knowledge, flavonoids cannot actually slow the ageing of the body, but one could imagine that spice contains an anthocyanin whose exceptional structure would allow it to exert such an effect and thus extend life expectancy.

And what about its remarkable cognitive properties?

F. C.: Regarding its ability to enhance mental acuity, many common substances are known to have that type of effect, including coffee, tea and chocolate. But I can’t propose a specific analogue here because, unfortunately, there isn’t enough information on this aspect in the book. Concerning its hallucinogenic and entheogenic properties, all the descriptions in the Dune saga make it possible to draw a parallel with various real-life hallucinogenic psychotropic drugs, which by definition are capable of altering the perception of reality and inducing hallucinations.

Which ones exactly?

F. C.:Some of them are natural substances that are illegal in France but traditionally used in certain cultures for religious or mystical practices, for example to commune with the spirits. Psilocybin, for instance, is derived from hallucinogenic mushrooms of the Psilocybe genus, and is popular with the Aztecs in Mexico. I could also mention DMT (N,N-dimethyltryptamine), which is present in ayahuasca, an age-old hallucinogenic drink made from vines of the Banisteriopsis genus and consumed by a number of indigenous Amazonian tribes. Then there’s ibogaine, an extract of the Gabonese plant iboga (Tabernanthe iboga). But the hallucinogenic and entheogenic effects of spice could also be caused by an analogue of a man-made substance, also banned in France: lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD.