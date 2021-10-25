How are oceans born?

The evidence that could enable scientists to understand how and why these oceans formed in one particular spot rather than another is often buried beneath several kilometres of water and layers of sediment. The thermal and dynamic processes associated with their creation are also likely to have disappeared long ago. Researchers therefore need to seek the answers to their questions in active rift zones accessible on present-day continents. Nonetheless, not all rifts give rise to a new ocean.

A unique area

The East African Rift is unique in this respect. Over a distance of some 4 000 km, from the Afar Triangle to the Gulf of Mozambique, it provides an unparalleled overview of the various stages of continental rupture over the past 25 million years. Whereas rifting has barely begun in its southern portion (in the past 1 to 5 million years in Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania), it has reached a very advanced stage in the Afar Triangle, where the composition of the Earth’s crust has actually started to undergo modification. This very unusual region lies at the junction of three distinct fractures, where numerous depressions (basins), faults, and active volcanoes attest to the dynamic internal processes involved in the break-up of the lithosphere.

By combining research in several different Earth science disciplines over a few decades, scientists have successfully determined the rate at which rifting is taking place and identified the processes at work. The East African Rift is opening at an average rate of around 7 mm per year, a far cry from the Atlantic’s 3 cm per year. The reason for this is that, in order to break up and give birth to an ocean, the African continental crust, which is some 30 to 40 km thick, first has to become considerably thinner (the average thickness of oceanic crust is only 10 km). This involves several factors and processes. In the first place, the Earth’s mantle beneath eastern Africa turns out to be abnormally hot, modifying the physical characteristics of the crustal material in the region, such as its temperature, density, ability to break up, deform, or flow, etc. This facilitates the break-up of the Earth’s rigid outer layer, the lithosphere.

Although geochemical and petrophysical analyses, as well as tomographic images, clearly indicate the anomalous nature of the mantle under the East African Rift, the presence of one or more plumes along the 4 000 km of the rift, and their precise origin (lower mantle or upper mantle) are still the subject of intense debate in the scientific community.

This rise in temperature leads to melting of certain constituents of rocks located at depths of around 150 km, producing magmatism in the region. Magmatic activity is attested to by the presence of numerous volcanoes, such as the legendary Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Erta Ale in Ethiopia, and Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has recently erupted. However, these volcanoes are merely the visible part of the magmatic and dynamic activity of the East African Rift. Magma intrusions that fail to reach the surface are believed to weaken the top 100 kilometres enough to stretch and thin the African crust.