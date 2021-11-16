Fraternizing vampire bats share ‘social microbiomes’

“They’re spending about 5% of their awake time grooming each other, licking the fur and bodies of other bats,” Carter said. “They also share food sometimes, but it’s a rare behavior.”

“The ‘social microbiome’ – defined as the collective microbial community of an animal social network – can fundamentally shape the costs and benefits of group living,” the researchers wrote.

Microbes that make their homes on the skin or in the digestive tracts of animals can be beneficial or pathogenic to the individual and to the community. Understanding how such microbes are transmitted and shared within groups can help scientists devise strategies to promote the benefits and reduce the dangers associated with microbe sharing in various populations, said Yarlagadda, who led the microbiome work.

“Vampire bats have these really interesting social behaviors, and their diet is very controlled because they only consume blood,” he said. “So vampire bats are a natural model to explore the relationship between their social behaviors and their microbiomes.”

To better understand this dynamic, Yarlagadda compared the patterns of microbiome variation within – and between – the different groups that were housed together.

“We saw that the microbiomes of bats that regularly engaged with one another socially became more similar to one another,” he said. “When bats interacted less – even if they came from the same population initially – their microbiomes were less similar by the end of the four months.”

The work is important because it adds to the understanding of how social microbiomes develop and change, and because vampire bats sometimes carry rabies and can spread it to humans and livestock, Carter said.