Cannabis may contain heavy metals and affect consumer health

“Trichomes are important because they store the CBD oil and the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that are desired by consumers,” said Bengyella. “This led us to question if these heavy metals are there at the level of the trichome, what can they do to people?”

Next, the researchers investigated the documented health effects of heavy metals. They found that heavy metal contamination in cannabis can cause various health problems due to the fact that the heavy metals are rarely metabolized, and therefore, accumulate in specific areas of the human body. The most common mechanism of heavy metal toxicity in the human body is via the production of reactive oxygen species and free radicals, which can damage enzymes, proteins, lipids and nucleic acids, and cause cancer and neurological issues.

“Cannabis consumed in combustive form represents the greatest danger to human health, as analysis of heavy metals in the smoke of cannabis revealed the presence of selenium, mercury, cadmium, lead, chromium, nickel and arsenic,” said Bengyella. “It is disturbing to realize that the cannabis products being used by consumers, especially cancer patients, may be causing unnecessary harm to their bodies.”

The authors conclude that the application of agricultural best practices, such as choosing cannabis varieties that were not bred to better absorb heavy metals and choosing farmland that is free of heavy metals, can mitigate heavy metal contamination. Specifically, the team offers three recommendations to growers for choosing farmland: avoid abandoned industrial sites, perform air quality analyses before establishing a farm and conduct a soil pH test because pH can impact the quantity of heavy metals a plant absorbs.

“The problem is at the level of the consumer who uses cannabis products, but the solution must come at the agricultural level,” said Bengyella. “We believe that is where we should hammer hard and solve the problem.”

Bengyella is currently leading and teaching the cannabis production course (Plant 240) in the Department of Plant Science.

Other authors on the paper include Mohammed Kuddus, professor, University of Hail, Saudi Arabia; Piyali Mukherjee, research scientist, University of Burdwan, India; Dobgima J. Fonmboh, instructor, University of Bamenda, Cameroon; and John E. Kaminski, professor of plant science, Penn State.