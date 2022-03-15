For an engineer, few human organs are more enticing than the human heart. Its chambers pump in perfect unison; its materials are pliable, yet contract on demand; its shape and motion are perfectly tuned to squeeze fluid efficiently through the entire body. It’s a structural wonder – yet when something goes wrong within that structure, its inherent complexity makes it a real challenge to fix. As a result, thousands of young patients with inborn heart disorders must cope with their disease for a lifetime.

“Pediatric heart disease is one of the most common forms of congenital birth defects in the U.S.,” says Mark Skylar-Scott, assistant professor of bioengineering in the schools of Engineering and Medicine. “It’s really hard on families. There are ways to extend lives of children with surgery, but many children suffer from restrictions on activity and live a life filled with uncertainty. To have a truly curative solution, you’ll need to somehow replace damaged or malformed tissue.”

That’s where Skylar-Scott comes in. He’s working on new ways to approach congenital heart disease by building engineered heart tissue in the lab.

It takes far more than just culturing cells in a dish, he notes. Most existing techniques seed heart cells or stem cells on a temporary “scaffold”: a porous, spongy substance that can hold them in place within three dimensions. Although that method lets researchers grow lab-made tissue, it’s only really practical for extremely thin layers of cells.

“If you have scaffold that’s only a few cells thick, you can get cells into the right place. But if you try to grow something that’s a centimeter thick, it gets really hard to seed cells within the right spots to grow tissue. It becomes a real challenge to keep them alive, get them the right nutrients or get vasculature to them,” Skylar-Scott says. Human organs are also not monolithic balls of cells, he adds. Each one is made from a complex layers of multiple cell types, resulting in 3D structure that’s incredibly difficult to replicate.

Printing organoids

To get around this fact, Skylar-Scott and his team are working on a bold new angle for growing organs. Using advanced 3D printing techniques, they’re manufacturing thick tissues one layer at a time, placing the exact type of cells needed at the right spots like a tower rising from a grid of carefully placed bricks. This sort of construction method, he notes, works well for replicating complex tissues like the heart, where 3D form matters greatly for its function.

As promising as it may be, 3D printing with cells comes with some deep and thorny challenges. Unlike plastic filament, which consumer 3D printers can heat up and squeeze into myriad shapes, cells are alive. They’re soft, squishy, imperfect, and frustratingly fragile, says Skylar-Scott.

“If you try to place a single cell at a time, printing a liver or heart could take hundreds or thousands of years. Even if you’re doing 1,000 cells per second, you still have to lay down many billions of cells to get an organ. If you do the math, that doesn’t pan out too nicely for a scalable process,” he says.

Instead, Skylar-Scott and his lab are working to speed up the printing process by laying down dense clumps of cells called “organoids.” The group creates these clumps by putting genetically modified stem cells in a centrifuge, which generates a pastelike substance. Using this concoction, they’re able to print a large number of cells simultaneously into a gelatinous 3D structure. “We basically define the large-scale structure of an organ by printing these organoids,” he says.

Cell programming

Getting the stem cells in place is just the first step, however. Once they’re printed, the researchers must somehow convince them to differentiate into more specific cell types, forming a multilayered cluster of working cell groups that resemble healthy organ tissue. To accomplish this, Skylar-Scott essentially bathes the stem cells in a chemical cocktail.