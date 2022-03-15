“Each line of stem cells we are developing are genetically engineered to respond to a specific drug,” he notes. “Once they sense that drug, they differentiate into specific cell types.” Some cells are programmed to become cardiomyocytes, the heart cells that form the core functional tissue within the heart. Others are instructed to become stromal cells, which bond the tissues together.

Skylar-Scott is testing his printed tissues in a bioreactor, a container about the size of a smartphone that helps to keep the printed cells alive. Inside it, his team was able to grow a printed organ-like structure: a tube roughly 2 inches long, and half a centimeter in diameter. Like a vein inside the human body, this tiny device could “pump” on its own, contracting and expanding to move fluid through itself.

“If we can develop more tissues like this, we might have a decent halfway point to building something that can be implanted in the human body,” says Skylar-Scott. “For patients born with a single ventricle, for example, there’s only one chamber in the heart that can push blood through into the body and the lungs – which puts a lot of strain on the cardiovascular system and causes high blood pressure that can create organ damage. Something like this could act as a biological pumping device to help blood get to and from the heart,” he says.

Scale-up

Skylar-Scott is quick to note that printing a larger structure, like a functional chamber to graft onto an existing heart, is still a ways off. Creating that would mean growing something more than 16 times the size of his lab’s experimental “vein pump.” In order to produce something even close to that size – or better yet, a whole new organ – his lab would need to scale up cell production tremendously.

“Scale-up is going to be the challenge of our generation,” says Skylar-Scott. It’ll mean more just building a bigger printer, however. In many ways, it comes down to the cells themselves.

“Right now, it takes a month to grow enough cells to print something tiny. It’s extremely expensive to do as well – each test represents tens of thousands of dollars,” he says. “We need to figure out ways to engineer cells to make them more robust and cheaper to grow, so we can start practicing and perfecting this method. Once the pipeline for new cells is in place, I think we’re going to start seeing some incredible progress.”