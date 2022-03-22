Inhalable aerogel triggers immunity to COVID-19 in mice, may block transmission

Previously, the team had developed and patented a gel-like material, called an “aerogel,” as a vehicle for delivering antimicrobials to the lungs to treat bacterial respiratory infections, particularly tuberculosis.

“When the pandemic started, we decided to develop an inhalable formulation for COVID-19 by combining our aerogel with a nucleic acid-encoded antigen — specifically, DNA that encodes the SARS-CoV-2 proteins,” said Medina.

The researchers developed their COVID-19 formulation, which they call CoMiP (coronavirus mimetic particle), to target alveolar macrophages — immune cells in the respiratory tract that ingest foreign particles.

“Alveolar macrophages represent attractive targets for inhalable vaccines because they are abundant within the lungs, and previous evidence has suggested that they may be important in early COVID-19 pathogenesis,” said Medina.

Specifically, he explained, alveolar macrophages may be one of the first cells to become infected by SARS-CoV-2 when the virus is inhaled.

“Alveolar macrophages are one of our key defenders against viral infection because they serve to present antigens to the rest of the immune system,” said Medina.

The scientists designed their CoMiPs to be rapidly ingested by alveolar macrophages, after which the macrophages would interpret the viral antigen and begin to express the viral proteins encoded in the DNA.

“You are essentially tricking the macrophage into interpreting this DNA and expressing this foreign spike protein,” said Medina. “Once it expresses the foreign protein, it shows it to the rest of the immune system so the immune system can learn to recognize the protein in the event of a SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

In the laboratory, when the scientists incubated their CoMiPs with cells designed to mimic naive alveolar immune cells, they found that the macrophages readily internalized the CoMiPs. Next, they optimized the formulation of the CoMiPs to identify the maximum safe dose in cells in vitro. They found that >80% of cells remained viable at a dose of ≤0.01 mg/mL.

To test the efficacy of the CoMiP vaccine, the team immunized mice via an intranasal installation of the vaccine, followed by a booster dose two weeks later. Next, they collected serum samples from the animals on days 14 and 28 post vaccination and booster, respectively. They analyzed these samples for systemic immune responses and found no statistically significant change in systemic antibody levels between CoMiP-treated animals and control animals at either sampling time point.

To explore nose, throat and lung immune responses, the researchers collected samples from immunized mice 30 days after vaccination to assess differences in the total and spike-protein specific lung mucosal IgA antibodies. They found a significant increase in the total IgA for mice vaccinated with CoMiPs, but IgA specifically targeting the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was lower than expected for the vaccinated animals.

“On the benchtop, outside of the animal, we saw pretty good expression of the proteins,” said Medina. “And then when the CoMiPs were delivered into the animal, we saw an increase in antibodies in the lung that may provide some protection, but it was not to the extent that we would like. It’s encouraging data, but there is more optimization to be done.”

The team plans to continue to research the use of CoMiPs to protect against COVID-19.

In addition, Kirimanjeswara noted, “Transmission blocking, inhalable vaccines can also be translated to multiple other viruses, such as flu, so our CoMiP has the potential to be widely applicable.”

Other authors on the paper include Andrew W. Simonson, postdoctoral fellow, University of Pittsburgh; Sarah E. Sumner, graduate student in veterinary and biomedical sciences, Penn State; McKayla J. Nicol, graduate student in veterinary and biomedical sciences, Penn State; and Sopida Pimcharoen, undergraduate student in biomedical engineering, Penn State.

The Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences and Materials Research Institute at Penn State supported this research.