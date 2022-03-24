How social networks manipulate public opinion

From election campaigns to the war in Ukraine, social networks are now used on a massive scale to influence public opinion. David Chavalarias, director of the Politoscope project and author of a newly released French-language book entitled Toxic Data, explains how online advocacy groups can shape the course of events in a country, even from outside its borders.

The Politoscope, which you oversee, offers a different perspective on the presidential campaign now underway in France. What is the purpose of this tool, launched in 2016 at the ISC-PIF institute of complex systems and successfully deployed during the previous election?

David Chavalarias: The purpose of the Politoscope is to offer the general public an insightful look at the masses of data generated on the social networks in the run-up to the presidential election, using analytical tools and methods developed by research. The goal is, for one thing, to help put politicians’ statements into clearer context over the long term, and in the short run, to identify collective actions devised to influence public opinion. The project studies all social networks but focuses primarily on Twitter, a medium that is widely used by political figures and their activist bases. It monitors approximately 3,000 elected politicians and party officials, in addition to specific keywords like #présidentielle2022 or #régionales, scanning 500,000 to 2 million tweets every day. It provides a perspective on the evolution of social groups and alliances between political parties, as well as the information they disseminate.

What different types of opinion manipulation have you identified?

D. C.: In 2017 we observed three types of manipulation. The most conventional consists in spreading disinformation to influence the vote, most often by denigrating a candidate. At the other end of the spectrum are operations that reveal personal information or internal data concerning a political party just before the ballot, leaving no time to verify the accusations, in the hope of instilling doubt and inducing a segment of the electorate to change their vote. I’m thinking in particular of the ‘Macron Leaks’, which were published on the eve of the second round of voting in 2017.

The third type of manipulation consists in multiplying online messages containing biased information. These operations are usually carried out anonymously, or under a misleading identity. For example, in 2017 a number of messages hostile to the candidates Benoît Hamon, Jean-Luc Mélenchon or Emmanuel Macron, using language typical of the political communities supporting François Fillon or Mélenchon, were actually written by foreigners, presumably members of the American far right whom we were able to monitor on the forum 4chan. For important elections, these communities are mobilised online to promote the agenda of this new globalised extreme right.

How does this kind of online manipulation work?

D. C.: Expanding an online presence, through accounts managed by robots or humans, gives the impression that more people support or reject a given idea than is actually the case.

When we are undecided, we have a natural tendency to look at what others are thinking to form our own opinion. Suggesting that many people around you are supporting a given cause increases the probability that you will endorse it yourself. In addition, the artificial amplification of online activity makes it possible to manipulate the digital platforms’ recommendation algorithms, which then spread your content well beyond the circle of users who already share your ideas.

Reversing the opinion of 10% of users can be enough to achieve the desired effect, given that 10% of the French population on Twitter represents 900,000 people. That’s more than the margin of votes between Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon or François Fillon in the first round in 2017. How does this digital technology break the social fabric?

D. C.: Social networks have been in use for less than 20 years, so we don’t have much perspective on the impact they have on the organisation of social life at the scale of a country. All the information in the online world is controlled by platforms like Facebook and Twitter, digital environments that monitor your actions and those of others in order to decide what to show you. We know that there is a bias that makes people favour more stressful information. For example, when a vaccine is discovered, if one headline asserts that it’s 90% effective and another claims that it causes sterility, most users will read the latter type of message first.