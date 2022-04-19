Strong tides, vanishing lakes may help Antarctic ice shelf

“This is the most detailed view of a freshly drained lake in Antarctica we’ve ever had,” said Trusel, noting that the features they spotted had only previously been observed on the much warmer and wetter Greenland Ice Sheet.

Drainage events occurred at least once a year for all years with sufficient observations and at different lake volumes. Given that drainage seemed to occur at different lake volumes and depths, as well as around the new and full moon, the researchers think that strong tidal activity, instead of water volume, was the driving force.

Earth experiences stronger tidal activity when the Earth, moon and sun align, Trusel said. Because they float in the ocean, ice shelves are subject to tidal activity. Higher high tides force the ice shelf to flex up and generate stresses at the base of the ice that could cause a fracture. Lower low tides force the ice shelf to flex downward, transferring those stresses to the surface of the ice and potentially extending the fracture. The weight of the water at the surface could cause the fracture to propagate through the ice shelf until an opening forms and drains the lake.

“The tides flex the ice shelf at the grounding line,” said Trusel. “The ice is acting like a door hinge, with stresses occurring at the top and bottom of the ice right where this lake exists.”

Scientists have thought that water at the surface is a precursor for ice shelf collapse. They observed the phenomenon when the Larsen B Ice Shelf collapsed in 2002. Earlier Landsat data, however, shows the lake in the current study forming as far back as the 1970s, said Pan. Many of the same lakes that dot the ice shelf today also appear in aerial photographs taken by the U.S. Navy shortly after World War II.

“Revisiting observations from older aerial imagery and satellite data, we see that much of this water has been around for some time, and so there’s more nuance here,” Trusel said. “Water and ice can in some instances coexist. There’s more we need to know about how exactly it impacts ice shelf stability.”

The scientists’ next step is to investigate whether other lakes in the region drain as a result of tidal activity. The current study raises many questions, Trusel said, but it represents the latest step to better understanding ice shelf stability and how fast seas will rise in the future.

Mahsa Moussavi, a formal postdoctoral researcher at the National Snow and Ice Data Center and now at General Motors, also contributed to the study. The National Science Foundation and Penn State supported this research.