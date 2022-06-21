Key to the technology is the engineering of nanoscale surfaces made of molybdenum disulfide and platinum ditelluride to allow for multi-wavelength sensing and memory. This work was performed in close collaboration with YeonWoong Jung, an assistant professor with joint appointments in UCF’s NanoScience Technology Center and Department of Materials Science and Engineering, part of UCF’s College of Engineering and Computer Science.

The researchers tested the device’s accuracy by having it sense and recognize a mixed wavelength image — an ultraviolet number “3” and an infrared part that is the mirror image of the digit that were placed together to form an “8.” They demonstrated that the technology could discern the patterns and identify it both as a “3” in ultraviolet and an “8” in infrared.

“We got 70 to 80% accuracy, which means they have very good chances that they can be realized in hardware,” says study co-author Adithi Krishnaprasad ’18MS, a doctoral student in UCF’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

The researchers say the technology could become available for use in the next five to 10 years.

Study co-authors also included Durjoy Dev ’21, a graduate of UCF’s doctoral program in electrical engineering; Ricardo Martinez-Martinez ’19MS, a student in UCF’s doctoral program in optics and photonics; Victor Okonkwo, a UCF undergraduate student studying biomedical sciences and mechanical engineering; Benjamin Wu with Stony Brook University; Sang Sub Han, a postdoctoral associate in the Jung Research Group at UCF; Tae-Sung Bae and Hee-Suk Chung with the Korea Basic Science Institute; and Jimmy Touma, a research scientist at the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory.

The work was funded by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory through the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the U.S. National Science Foundation through its CAREER program.

Roy joined UCF in 2016 and is a part of the NanoScience Technology Center with a joint appointment in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Department of Physics. Her National Science Foundation CAREER award focuses on the development of devices for artificial intelligence applications. Roy was a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, Berkeley prior to joining UCF. She received her doctorate in electrical engineering from Vanderbilt University.