Digital solution for kids with cerebral palsy

Medical student Blynn Shideler arrived at Stanford with an award-winning health device – and every intention of improving it.

The device addresses a need in the cerebral palsy community. Often, kids with cerebral palsy – a group of disorders that affect movement, balance, and posture – need daily sessions with a physical therapist to build strength and improve motor skills. As an undergraduate studying bioengineering at Columbia University, Shideler thought there must be a better way.

He collaborated with other students to design a device that would make it easier for these kids to perform their therapy exercises at home, or anywhere. The result was BUDI – the Biofeedback Upper-limb Device for Impairment – a bulky bracelet built with sensors that tracked motion and provided feedback on how the user might want to adjust how they are moving.

BUDI was named “Most Outstanding Design Project from Columbia Biomedical Engineering,” and Columbia shared the news on social media. People in the cerebral palsy community noticed.

“A teenager in Ohio reached out and said, ‘I have CP, saw your product and would love to try it,’ ” Shideler said.

But Shideler had no bracelets to give. His team had only built two prototypes. So, inspired by that message from someone he didn’t know living across the country, Shideler set out to produce BUDI on a larger scale.

Creating solutions that scale

In the fall of 2021, Shideler enrolled in Stanford School of Medicine and planned to start a program that would give children with cerebral palsy the opportunity to try technologies for improving mobility. He received a grant from the FDA’s Pediatric Device Consortium to develop wearable devices and assistive technologies for pediatric rehabilitation.

Shideler also attended an introductory session for CardinalKit, an open-sourced platform designed by Stanford researchers for coding digital health research projects.

“I learned about building an iOS app and what you can do with the available sensors on Apple watches and iPhones,” he said. “It really started to click; maybe BUDI could be designed as software on a commercially-available smartwatch rather than building bracelets and shipping them to people.”

If BUDI were available in the app store, Shideler thought, kids anywhere could have physical therapy on demand on their wrists. It would give them some autonomy, help alleviate problems created by a shortage in physical therapists, and reduce the strain on families who currently take their kids to therapy every day.

Building a team

Oliver Aalami, a clinical professor of vascular surgery, hosted the Intro to CardinalKit session and suggested Shideler enroll in Biodesign for Digital Health, a course Aalami teaches. In class, students work in teams of three to identify an unmet need in healthcare that can be addressed with digital solutions. The teams research and evaluate needs, brainstorm solutions, and learn to assess their ideas.