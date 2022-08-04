Writing in the Language of Math

Christopher Hitchcock, the J. O. and Juliette Koepfli Professor of Philosophy, says there are two main camps when it comes to the meaning of math and numbers. The first group follows ideas put forth by the ancient Greek philosopher Plato, who believed mathematical objects are real and possess identities that exist beyond ourselves.

“Plato thought that mathematical truths would be true even if we didn’t exist,” explains Hitchcock. “Think of a line in geometry that is infinitely straight and perfectly thin. It’s not a physical object: there is nothing in our world that is like this. But it still has an existence independent of us. Another way to think of this is to ask: If there are an odd number of trees in the forest and nobody is there to count them, is the number still odd? Plato would say yes.”

Many scientists agree with this Platonic view. Physicists in particular often describe math as the language of nature. Feynman, the late Nobel laureate who taught physics at Caltech for nearly four decades until his death in 1988, said in a lecture at Cornell University in 1964: “To those who do not know mathematics, it is difficult to get across a real feeling as to the beauty, the deepest beauty, of nature. … If you want to learn about nature, to appreciate nature, it is necessary to understand the language she speaks in.”

But as Hitchcock explains, other philosophers believe math is merely an invented tool of science and not an inherent part of our reality. Hartry Field of New York University has gone so far as to reformulate Newtonian mechanics without references to numbers. Field argues the structures described by math are fictitious and not literally true. To understand this viewpoint, Hitchcock gives the example of three plates on a table. It is possible, he says, to describe the plates without using the number three. You might describe each plate and point out that they are different from one another. In a similar way, you could say that each plate has six cookies. You could use multiplication to figure out there are a total of 18 cookies, but you could also derive a sentence describing without using the number 18. Exercises like this, he says, are meant to illustrate that math is simply a tool.

“You can use logical reasoning to explain things without numbers,” Hitchcock says. “But as the numbers get higher this becomes increasingly difficult. The numbers make the calculations much simpler.” Hitchcock himself believes in a more Platonic view of numbers. They are real, he says, but “in their own peculiar way.”

Whether or not numbers and math are real may remain an open question, but one thing is clear: mathematical writings scribbled on papers, digital pads, and coded in LaTeX continue to elucidate the wonders of our world. Rob Phillips, the Fred and Nancy Morris Professor of Biophysics, Biology, and Physics, recalled in an article from the Summer 2021 issue of Caltech magazine that one of his grad school teachers had a blackboard on his door and used to tell him that if he had something to say, he should write it down in equations. “The language we speak in my lab is not English but math,” Phillips said.