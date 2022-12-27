Baby squirms have purpose

Babies’ random movements, such as kicking and wiggling, help them develop their sensorimotor system, according to new research from the University of Tokyo.

The sensorimotor system controls muscles and coordinates movement. To study this, the researchers used motion capture technology to record the joint movements of healthy newborns and young infants. They also made a computer model to estimate the babies’ muscle activity and sensory input signals. By analyzing the interaction between these signals and muscle activity, the researchers found patterns of muscle interaction that developed based on the babies’ random exploratory behavior. This will eventually allow the babies to do sequential movements as they grow.

Understanding how the sensorimotor system develops can help with diagnosis and treatment of developmental disorders such as cerebral palsy. Previous research has mostly looked at muscle activity that causes movement in a specific joint or part of the body.

However, this study looked at muscle activity and sensory input signals for the whole body. The researchers were surprised to find that during spontaneous movement, infants’ movements “wandered” and they pursued various sensorimotor interactions. They named this phenomenon “sensorimotor wandering.” This suggests that babies develop their own sensorimotor system through explorational behavior and curiosity, rather than just repeating the same actions.

The results of this study also support the idea that newborns and infants can acquire sensorimotor modules, which are synchronized muscle activities and sensory inputs, through spontaneous whole-body movements without an explicit purpose or task. Even through sensorimotor wandering, the babies showed an increase in coordinated whole-body movements and in anticipatory movements. The movements performed by the infant group showed more common patterns than those performed by the newborn group, indicating that sensorimotor development progresses as the babies grow and explore their environment.

Overall, this research helps us understand how the sensorimotor system develops in babies and how spontaneous movements play a role in this process. Further research in this area could lead to improved diagnosis and treatment of developmental disorders and a deeper understanding of human movement.