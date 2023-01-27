Therapeutic Potential of Bizarre ‘Jumbo’ Viruses Tapped for $10M HHMI Emerging Pathogens Project

“We’re seeing that the pathogens that are making us sick are starting to become really resistant to the antibiotics we’ve been using for years,” said project team member David Pride, a professor and infectious disease specialist in the Department of Pathology, UC San Diego School of Medicine. “The pipeline of new and novel antibiotics that are coming along does not seem to be good enough to keep up with the resistance that’s developing over time. Our role is to find and understand phages that kill Pseudomonas and figure out how we can make them better. Let’s start to use these phages in clever ways so that antibiotics are again useful for us and we can decrease the antibiotic pressure that’s driving this crisis around the world.”

The research consortium will concentrate on a family of jumbo phage that infect Pseudomonas , a type of bacteria found in soil and water that is known to infect patients in hospital settings, and other pathogens including staph ( Staphylococcus) and E. coli ( Escherichia) .

Viruses and bacteria have been engaged in a continuous struggle to outcompete each other for millions of years. As viruses become skilled at infection, bacteria evolve new defenses to counter infection, causing viruses to develop their own adaptations to work around the bacteria’s evolved defenses. This continuous “ evolutionary arms race ” will be the focus of the evolutionary biologists who are part of the team.

The researchers will seek to understand certain jumbo phages enough so that they can deconstruct their essential elements. The team’s expertise in genome biology will help them design and synthetically engineer jumbo phages that are skilled at infecting and killing antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens.

“This nimble approach will herald a new era in antibacterial therapies, in which we have both the weapons to fight both current antibiotic resistant bacterial pathogens, and the means to swiftly design and deploy new therapies as new threats emerge,” the scientists note in their project description.

Pogliano says that once they are better able to replicate and understand these jumbo phages, they will be able to take them apart, keep important components and add new components that will make them better at phage therapy.

“We’d like to build new phages that have very broad host ranges and are optimized so that the bacteria also have a much harder time to evolve resistance to them,” said Pogliano.

“The dream is to engineer a phage after we identify what we need to kill the bacteria,” said Villa. “This project brings together diverse people who are incredibly good at what they do in order to tackle an important problem. It’s really a dream team that will bring this idea from basic research all the way to pre-clinical.”

HHMI is committing $100 million to the new Emerging Pathogens Initiative to support basic research targeted at preparedness for emerging pathogens that could threaten human health in the future. Thirteen project teams involving 70 scientists from 29 institutions will collaborate on the research.

“We are optimistic that this initiative will help these scientists develop new, untested approaches that can reveal how pathogens work and how the human immune system responds to pathogen infection,” said HHMI Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer Leslie Vosshall. “With this program, we hope to gain some of the knowledge and tools we need to get a scientific head start on future epidemics.”