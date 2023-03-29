Plug-in vehicle environmental benefits rely on market forces, public policy: Paper

The authors also find that policies and market conditions such as these could significantly increase the number of plug-in vehicles on the road over the next 13 years. A scenario that combines all analyzed policy and market forces yields about six times more total on-road plug-in vehicles than the baseline.

Both the benefits and vehicle adoption figures are likely to be conservative estimates, as they do not factor in the effects of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. They also do not include indirect emission changes outside of the United States, which could be expected given the country’s influence on the global vehicle market and the cost reductions likely to result from larger-scale plug-in production.

“Gas-powered vehicles release carbon as well as pollutants that can take a toll on communities near busy roads or in dense areas,” said coauthor and RFF senior fellow Joshua Linn. “Plug-in vehicles can improve local health and climate outcomes by reducing pollution.”

“We note a fairly significant range of benefits across policies and market conditions,” added coauthor and RFF fellow Daniel Shawhan. “This goes to show that higher electric vehicle sales are part of a complicated ecosystem of causes and effects, benefits and costs.”

The authors also write that the portion of the study that analyzes electricity-related plug-in charging emissions could be beneficial to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which does not include these emissions when assessing compliance for passenger vehicle emissions standards. EPA has indicated that it may consider charging-related emissions when plug-in market shares increase.

For more information, read the paper, “What Are the Climate, Air, Pollution, and Health Benefits of Electric Vehicles?” by Christoph Funke, Joshua Linn, Sally Robson, Ethan Russell, Daniel Shawhan, and Steven Witkin.

