Facial Nerve Surgeons Give Firefighter His Smile Back

Steve Chafe, a firefighter for more than 25 years, is not taking anything in life, including a smile, for granted.

Nearly five years ago, after finishing a 72-hour shift, his life changed. He couldn’t quite gather his thoughts; he couldn’t read, and his speech was jumbled. An MRI identified Chafe had a transient ischemic attack. It also found something unexpected: a large tumor the size of a golf ball.

“I thought I had cancer,” said Chafe.

Chafe was diagnosed with a rare, benign and slow growing skull base tumor that affects nearby critical nerves. Approximately 3,000 people are diagnosed with this type of tumor annually. The pressure caused by a tumor can result in hearing loss, ringing in the ear, loss of balance and potentially facial paralysis.