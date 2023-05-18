Possible Origins of Life Finding Points Way to Carbon Capture Tech

The birth of a new theory

Research conducted over the last decade has provided clues as to what first metabolic pathways might have looked like, demonstrating that some metabolic-like reactions can proceed nonenzymatically under plausible prebiotic conditions. However, it remains unknown whether all these reactions can spontaneously occur under the same conditions and using the same reagents, or if they necessarily cooperate in a confined environment. Thus, there remains a significant gap between showing the feasibility of individual steps and demonstrating the possibility that different steps can self-organize into self-sustaining chemical reaction networks.

“One of the main results of the paper is demonstrating that the underlying mechanism for why first carbon fixing cycles could only work in a narrow parameter range from first principles, linking it to energy requirement constraints and difficulty of selectively concentrating the organic products of these cycles, which were necessary for the evolution of complex metabolic pathways in abiotic compartments available on the early Earth,” Akbari said. “We also demonstrated that both these issues were linked to the membrane potential, implying that the membrane potential was as essential to the emergence of life at its origin as it is to all modern living systems

Next steps

The cycles presented in the team’s research are both “self-sustaining,” meaning they can continue to operate and consistently reproduce their chemical products using nutrients and energy sources that are available in their environments without outside intervention, and “self-amplifying,” meaning they strengthen themselves as they progress. This opens avenues of research that are of particular interest within the origins-of-life field.

“With regard to the specific topic of this paper, the next step is to demonstrate that carbon fixing cycles such as these can be reproduced in the lab non-enzymatically using purely inorganic catalysts, energy sources and reducing agents, which could have existed on the early Earth,” said Akbari. “I believe there are several research groups in the origins-of-life field who are currently pursuing this line of research.”

In the bigger picture, one of the long-term objectives of the origins-of-life field is to create artificial life in the lab. More specifically, the goal is to recreate all the steps required to transition from a simple inorganic reaction system to a complex biochemical reaction network capable of undergoing Darwinian evolution. The researchers say that this study may prove to be a step in that direction.

Paper: “Metabolic homeostasis and growth in abiotic cells.” Authors: Amir Akbari, Department of Bioengineering, University of California San Diego; and Bernhard O. Palsson, Department of Bioengineering, UC San Diego, and Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Biosustainability, Technical University of Denmark.

This work was funded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation (Grant Number NNF10CC1016517) and the National Institutes of Health (Grant Number GM057089)