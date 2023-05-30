Knocking out gene triggers powerful anti-cancer response

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have made what they believe is a groundbreaking discovery in the field of cancer research.

Their study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, reveals the importance of a specific gene, SRC-3, in regulating the immune response against cancer. By eliminating the gene SRC-3 in regulatory T cells (Tregs), the researchers triggered a powerful and lifelong anti-cancer response in animal models of breast and prostate cancer. This response effectively eradicated tumors without the typical side effects associated with other treatments.

“More than 30 years ago, my lab discovered a protein we called steroid receptor coactivator (SRC) that is required for the effective regulation of gene activity.” – Dr. Bert W. O’Malley, chancellor and professor of molecular and cellular biology at Baylor.

The researchers also found that transferring Tregs without SRC-3 to animals with breast cancer tumors resulted in the long-term elimination of the tumors, again without any negative side effects. These promising findings encourage further investigation into the potential of this approach for treating cancer in humans.

“Breast tumors were eradicated in the SRC-3 knock-outs. A subsequent injection of additional cancer cells in these mice did not give rise to new tumors, showing that there was no need to generate additional SRC-3 knock-outs to sustain tumor resistance. Importantly, transferring these cells to animals carrying pre-established breast tumors also resulted in cancer eradication. We obtained similar results with prostate cancer.” – Dr. Bert W. O’Malley, chancellor and professor of molecular and cellular biology at Baylor.

The researchers further discovered that Tregs lacking SRC-3 facilitated long-lasting tumor eradication by modifying the tumor’s surrounding environment to be more conducive to its elimination.

“Other published treatments seem to reduce tumor burden or eliminate the cancer for some time, but in most cases, it returns. Our findings in animal models are the first to show that Tregs lacking SRC-3 eradicate established cancer tumors and appear to confer long-lasting protection against recurrence.” – Dr. Sang Jun Han, associate professor of molecular and cellular biology and in the Center for Reproductive Medicine at Baylor.

Using a variety of laboratory techniques, Dr. O’Malley and his colleagues discovered that the modified Tregs proliferated extensively and selectively infiltrated breast tumors. They released compounds that stimulated an anti-tumor immune response. On one hand, these compounds facilitated the entry of immune cells, such as T cells and natural killer cells, which directly attacked the tumor. On the other hand, the modified Tregs hindered other immune cells that sought to suppress the anti-tumor response.

“We are very excited about the results; altogether they warrant continuing our investigations to translate the findings into a novel, more effective and longer-lasting cancer therapy.” – Dr. Sang Jun Han, associate professor of molecular and cellular biology and in the Center for Reproductive Medicine at Baylor.

The research was supported by funding from the National Institutes of Health and CoRegen, Inc. Baylor has partnered with CoRegen, Inc. to commercialize these groundbreaking discoveries, with all relevant patents and intellectual property licensed to the company.