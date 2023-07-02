Ancient Stone Tools Reveal Prehistoric Plant Technology

A groundbreaking study, published on June 30, 2023, in the renowned open-access journal PLOS ONE, unveils microscopic evidence suggesting the presence of ancient plant technology in stone tools.

The research, conducted by Hermine Xhauflair and her team from the University of the Philippines Diliman, sheds light on the remarkable ingenuity of prehistoric communities. By harnessing the flexibility and durability of plant fibers, these ancient civilizations leveraged plant materials for textiles, cordages, and various other applications, much like their modern counterparts.

However, due to the limited preservation of plant-based artifacts, particularly in tropical regions, the existence of prehistoric plant technology has remained largely concealed from the purview of contemporary science. This study aims to rectify this gap in knowledge, providing indirect evidence of plant technology dating back to ancient times.

The investigation focuses on stone tools discovered in Tabon Cave, located in Palawan, Philippines. Remarkably, these tools date back an astonishing 39,000 years. Microscopic analysis of these artifacts reveals telltale signs of wear and tear acquired during their use. Present-day indigenous communities in the region employ similar tools to process plants such as bamboo and palm, transforming rigid stems into flexible fibers suitable for weaving and tying. Researchers meticulously replicated these plant processing techniques, successfully reproducing the characteristic pattern of microscopic damage observed on the ancient stone tools. This identical pattern was identified on three specific artifacts recovered from Tabon Cave.

Notably, this discovery represents one of the oldest indications of fiber technology in Southeast Asia. It underscores the technological prowess exhibited by prehistoric communities dating back nearly 39,000 years. Furthermore, the study introduces a methodology capable of uncovering hidden traces of prehistoric plant technology. Future investigations will delve deeper into the antiquity of these techniques, their prevalence in the past, and whether contemporary practices in the region can be traced back to an unbroken tradition.

The researchers themselves acknowledge the significance of their findings, stating, “This study pushes back in time the antiquity of fiber technology in Southeast Asia. It means that the Prehistoric groups who lived at Tabon Cave had the possibility to make baskets and traps, but also ropes that can be used to build houses, sail boats, hunt with bows and make composite objects.” With this groundbreaking research, we gain a glimpse into the innovative abilities of our ancient ancestors and gain a deeper appreciation for the cultural and technological accomplishments of prehistoric societies.