How to ‘properly’ classify partial zero-emissions vehicles or hybrids is the question

Partial Zero-Emissions Vehicles or PZEVs for short, seem to be one of those “oddball” classes of vehicles. What they are in actuality are hybrid vehicles that don’t just have one under-the-hood power plant, they have two: one comprised of a gasoline-driven internal combustion engine; the other comprised of an electrically powered motor, its power source being at least one battery if not more. Though the two so-called “separate and unequal” motive-power sources do not operate simultaneously, the duo do, however, complement one another to make operating such a vehicle more fuel efficient and less harmful to the environment. What this effectively does is give hybrids a leg up on their straight internal-combustion-engine-powered cousins.

These aspects make choosing a class of motor vehicles to place them in anything but forthright. Should hybrids be added to the larger categorization of electric vehicles (EVs)? Should they be lumped together with the internal-combustion engine (ICE) class? Or should hybrids be in a class by themselves?

By now, my suspicion is people reading this might be thinking ‘why does this even matter?’ Well, it does matter. And, here’s why.

Automobile manufacturing, utilization and fueling considerations in the United States are ostensibly trending in reverse. History seems to be repeating itself in the sense that EV manufacturing and use was once the norm: in the late 19th and early 20th centuries – 1880s to 1910s, roughly.

What we know is many automakers are pledging to pour either a portion or all of their manufacturing energies into building electric vehicles. A number of states are committed to meeting decarbonization mandates. Since transportation more than any other single sector is responsible for contributing more in the way of greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere, cutting GHGs right now appears to be priority 1 – just ahead of energy. And this is shaping dialogue and decision-making in terms of how and where emissions will be reined in. In transportation right now, the main focuses appear to be on auto manufacturing, utilization and fueling considerations.

As to which automakers are committed to the cause, how many manufactured automobiles are coming down the (assembly) line and over what timeframe, and what percentage will be straight electric, hybrid or straight internal-combustion-engine (ICE) equipped, are questions yet to be fully addressed. The target in California, meanwhile, is 100 percent new ZEV (zero-emissions [light-duty] vehicle) sales in state by 2045.

But, there’s another Golden State goal and that is, net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. How to get there, well, that’s the $64 million question.

If getting to that 100 percent electric or zero-emissions new-car sales mark is part and parcel of our achieving the 2050 net-zero emissions objective, can it be done if hybrid or partial zero-emissions vehicle (PZEV) purchases are permitted? In other words, can PZEVs be part of the class of electric vehicles and remain that way and at the same time enable us to still meet our decarbonization objectives?

If it is determined that hybrids have zero place in us getting to net-zero emissions by the middle of the century, then we just may want to rethink how hybrids are classified in the overall scheme of things. If, on the other hand, hybrids along with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) – the last two otherwise referred to as plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) – in fact do make the grade, qualify, in other words, then they should in my opinion be classified accordingly as zero-emissions vehicles (ZEV). If not, then hybrids should not be given the ZEV designation and be phased out. It’s as simple and as complex as that.

Last updated on Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:06 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

⁃ Alan Kandel

Copyrighted material.