Carbon offsets from forest conservation projects have been overestimated

A recent analysis has unveiled a concerning trend in the realm of emission reduction strategies. Specifically, projects centered on forest conservation, often employed as carbon emission “offsets,” have been found to overstate their effectiveness. The study delves into the REDD+ (Reduced Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) programs, revealing that a significant number of these initiatives haven’t made substantial strides in curtailing deforestation. Even among the projects showing some success, the actual benefits achieved fall far short of the claims initially made.

In a related Perspective, Julia Jones and Simon Lewis underscore the far-reaching implications of these findings. They emphasize that misleading offset practices not only fail to counterbalance emissions as intended, but they also cast doubts on the credibility of forest conservation efforts. Moreover, the risk of being accused of “greenwashing” poses a serious threat to future investments in these projects. The authors point out that the reputational risks stemming from such accusations could discourage potential funders and investors.

Carbon offsetting involves private companies, individuals, and governments channeling resources into projects aimed at preventing emissions that would otherwise occur. These projects often focus on conservation to reduce deforestation. The carbon offsets generated from REDD+ initiatives are traded as credits in carbon markets, estimated to be worth $1.3 billion USD. Despite their significance, the actual effectiveness of these projects has lacked robust evidence, leaving a critical gap in understanding their impact.

In this context, Thales West and colleagues took a comprehensive approach, evaluating 26 REDD+ projects spanning six countries. Employing synthetic control methods, they attempted to quantify the extent to which these projects succeeded in reducing deforestation. The results of their assessment are striking: most projects failed to achieve meaningful reductions in deforestation. Even among the few projects that displayed some level of success, their impact fell notably short of the claims made during their inception.

Adding to the complexity of the issue, the study highlights a subset of 18 REDD+ projects that collectively generated a staggering 62 million carbon-offset credits. Impressively, around 14.6 million of these credits have already been utilized by various entities worldwide to offset their carbon emissions. However, the study’s estimates reveal a startling incongruity: these projects’ carbon offsetting has surpassed their actual contributions to climate change mitigation by nearly threefold. Additionally, there is a substantial surplus of 47.7 million carbon offset credits readily available within the market.

To rectify these disparities, the authors of the study stress the urgency of revising the methodologies used to establish deforestation baselines for carbon offset interventions. Such revisions are deemed essential to accurately attributing the reductions in deforestation to the projects. This alignment is critical to preserving incentives for forest conservation and maintaining the credibility of global carbon accounting systems, as articulated by West et al. The study underscores the need for a more rigorous and transparent evaluation of these projects’ effectiveness in achieving their intended environmental goals.