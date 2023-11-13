Webinar on Harnessing Technology and Social Media to Address Alcohol Misuse in Adolescents and Emerging Adults

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) is hosting a free, interactive webinar about how to harness technology and social media to prevent and address alcohol misuse in two populations–adolescents and emergent adults. You can watch the webinar live on NIH Videocast on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at noon to 1:00 pm Eastern time.

Underage drinking and alcohol misuse among emerging adults remain serious public health problems. According to the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 15% of people ages 12 to 20 and 50% of people ages 18 to 25 drank alcohol in the past month.

These data highlight the urgent need for innovative early behavioral interventions to prevent this escalation in alcohol misuse among our nation’s young people.

This webinar will feature two presentations:

Maureen Walton, Ph.D., University of Michigan: Optimizing Prevention of Alcohol Misuse and Violence Among Adolescents and Emerging Adults

Mai-Ly Steers, Ph.D., Duquesne University: Social Media Use – Friend or Foe? How It Has Been Problematic Yet Holds Promise for Addressing College Drinking

A Q and A session will follow the two presentations.

To join this free webinar, please send an RSVP by Monday, December 4, 2023, to dana.west@icf.com.

