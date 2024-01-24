In preparation for groundbreaking, Brightline West launches field work in So. Cal.

LAS VEGAS (January 23, 2024) – Brightline West is launching field investigation work in Southern California within the proposed rail corridor within Interstate 15 (I-15) right-of-way. The field work will advance final stages of design in preparation for a groundbreaking. Field work also began earlier this month in Nevada. Brightline West will connect Las Vegas and Southern California with America’s first true high-speed rail system.

Field investigation work includes geotechnical borings and samplings, utility potholing and land surveying. Work will take place primarily during daytime hours, with some work at night to minimize disruption to traffic. In some instances, short term closures of freeway shoulders will be required. All work will be done in compliance with applicable environmental regulations. The work is being done in coordination with Caltrans and will take place within the limits of the Brightline West corridor within I-15 right-of-way.

Upcoming field investigation areas are listed below. Brightline West will release updated project areas as the field work advances. Motorists should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs, speed limits and other signage.

I-15 from Primm to Nipton Road

Borings in the center median from Tuesday, January 23 to Friday, January 26

I-15 from Mountain Pass to Minneola Road

Borings in the center median at major interchanges and wash bridge locations from Tuesday, January 23 to Friday, January 26

I-15 from Yermo to I-15/Hwy 58

Borings in the center median and southbound exterior shoulders from Tuesday, January 23 to Friday, January 26

Note: Dates are subject to change. These operations are weather dependent.

About Brightline West

Brightline is the only private provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity passenger rail service in America – offering a guest-first experience designed to reinvent train travel and take cars off the road by connecting city pairs and congested corridors that are too short to fly and too long to drive. Brightline West will connect Las Vegas and Southern California with the first true high-speed passenger rail system in the nation. The 218-mile, all-electric rail service will include a flagship station in Las Vegas, with additional stations in Victor Valley and Rancho Cucamonga. At speeds up to 200 miles per hour, trains will take passengers from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga in about two hours, twice as fast as the normal drive time. Brightline is currently operating its first passenger rail system in South Florida connecting Central and South Florida with stations in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando.

Source: “Brightline West Launches Field Work in Southern California in Preparation for Groundbreaking,” Jan. 23, 2024 Brightline West press release.