A win for consumers: Final efficiency standard for stoves issued by DOE

Washington, DC – Today [Jan. 29, 2024], the Department of Energy (DOE) released a final energy efficiency standard for stoves. The new standards will take effect in 2028 and, according to DOE, are projected to save Americans approximately $1.6 billion on their utility bills over 30 years.

DOE modeled the new standard off of an agreement between manufacturers and energy efficiency advocates. The rule will reduce waste in electric models while requiring no change for 97% of gas units currently sold.

The new stove efficiency standards are part of a Congressionally mandated effort by DOE to update standards that set the floor for the efficiency of various household appliances, from ceiling fans to refrigerators and furnaces. Cumulatively, these standards are expected to cut climate pollution by 2.5 billion metric tons and save consumers nearly $1 trillion over 30 years.

In reaction, Deputy Director for Sierra Club’s Building Electrification campaign Amneh Minkara said: “Energy efficiency standards save consumers money and reduce a household’s burden on the grid, without sacrificing the user experience of a product. It’s a win-win. Manufacturers understand and can smoothly implement energy efficiency technology in their products. When the rule goes into place, this standard will ensure that folks, with any level of resources, can walk into a store and know that the product they buy will not drain or waste their resources. Given the array of benefits of energy efficiency for appliances, including stoves, it is hard to imagine that anyone would oppose these common-sense standards.”

Source: “In Win for Consumers, DOE Issues Final Efficiency Standard for Stoves, Jan. 29, 2024 Sierra Club press release.

Corresponding, connected home-page-featured image: Christian M. Yungbluth, P.E., via Wikimedia Commons