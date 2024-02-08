New MRI Method Offers Hope for Early MS Detection and Treatment

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a debilitating neurological disease that disrupts nerve function and affects over 2.9 million people worldwide.

One critical hallmark of MS is the degradation of myelin, a protective sheath insulating nerve fibers like the outer coating on an electrical wire. This damage disrupts the transmission of nerve impulses, leading to vision problems, speech difficulties, and impaired coordination.

Traditionally, visualizing myelin in detail for MS diagnosis and monitoring has been challenging. Conventional MRI scans primarily capture signals from water molecules, which offer an indirect and inaccurate view of myelin content. However, researchers at ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich have developed a novel MRI technique that overcomes this limitation. Their method directly measures myelin content, providing more precise information for early MS detection, improved disease progression monitoring, and potentially guiding new drug development efforts.

The new approach utilizes a specially designed MRI head scanner with a powerful magnetic field, enabling faster signal capture. This allows the visualization of fleeting myelin signals, previously undetectable by conventional scanners. Initial testing on healthy individuals yielded promising results, demonstrating the technique’s effectiveness. Further studies with MS patients are underway to evaluate its diagnostic and monitoring potential.

While the technology shows great promise, its widespread adoption in clinical settings depends on its translation into user-friendly and cost-effective solutions. The researchers and their collaborators are actively exploring avenues to make this innovative MRI method readily accessible for improved MS care.