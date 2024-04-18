Eight Ohio State scientists named AAAS Fellows

Eight scientists at The Ohio State University have been elected to the 2023 class of American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Fellows.

The AAAS Fellowship, recognizing scientifically or socially distinguished efforts to advance science or its applications, is one of the most prestigious honors a U.S. scientist can receive. Fellows are elected by their academic peers.

“Ohio State’s newly elected Fellows represent a breadth of expertise in subjects ranging from cardiac disorders and marine life to STEM education and exoplanets,” said Peter Mohler, executive vice president for research, innovation and knowledge. “I am pleased to see these creative thinkers receive well-deserved recognition for their research and service from the American Association for the Advancement of Science.”

The 2023 class includes 502 scientists, engineers and innovators spanning 24 scientific disciplines.

Ohio State’s newest Fellows, representing the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Education and Human Ecology, Engineering and Pharmacy, are:

Cynthia Carnes, professor of pharmacy and senior associate vice president for research operations. For sustained and distinguished excellence in pharmaceutical research pertaining to the pathogenesis and treatment of patients with cardiac arrhythmias.

Meg Daly, professor of evolution, ecology and organismal biology and associate dean of undergraduate education. For distinguished contributions to the field of Cnidarian systematics, evolution, phylogeography and behavior, in particular of sea anemones.

B. Scott Gaudi, professor of astronomy. For pioneering work in the search for extra-solar planets and service to the astronomical community.

Kendra McSweeney, professor of geography. For a distinguished scholarly record which is well-communicated to the public in advancing environmental social science and the study of human-environmental relationships.

James L. Moore III, professor of educational studies and director of the Bell National Resource Center. For distinguished contributions to the fields of urban education, broadening participation in STEM, and STEM higher education.

Natividad Ruiz, professor of microbiology. For key contributions to the field of microbiology by identification of lipid transport systems used by enteric bacteria to build their outer membrane and peptidoglycan cell wall.

Matthew Sullivan, professor of microbiology and director of the Center of Microbiome Science. For pioneering studies of viral economics to study viruses in complex communities via quantitative sample-to-sequence pipelines, and linking viruses to hosts, and studying viral impact in the marine environment.

Aylin Yener, professor of electrical and computer engineering, computer science and engineering, and integrated systems engineering. For distinguished contributions to the fields of communications, information theory and signal processing, particularly for the development of wireless physical layer security and design principles of sustainable energy harvesting wireless networks.

The new Fellows will be celebrated at a forum in Washington, D.C., in September.