Alcohol Research: Current Reviews Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Alcohol Research: Current Reviews (ARCR). ARCR is an open-access, peer-reviewed journal published by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) at the National Institutes of Health. Open-access journals are available without barriers such as fees.

Although this journal has evolved over time, its mission remains unchanged. ARCR is committed to making scientific developments accessible to alcohol researchers and other interested audiences, such as health care practitioners, educators, and policymakers.

ARCR’s influence, measured by its current Journal Impact Factor™ of 9.4, has risen steadily over the years. ARCR now ranks first among 38 journals in the Social Sciences Citation Index “substance abuse” category.

NIAAA first published its journal in 1974 as an experimental issue called Alcohol Health & Research World. The journal changed its name to Alcohol Research & Health in 1999 and then to the current Alcohol Reviews: Current Research title in 2012.

And while earlier editions contained primary research, the journal now focuses exclusively on review articles. For information about how to access all previous issues of the journal, visit the About ARCR webpage.

ARCR will celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout 2024 with updates about the journal and its history, highlighting the journal’s major milestones. You can stay posted by:

