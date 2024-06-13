Grants to advance the science of searching for alien technology

The SETI Institute has unveiled a groundbreaking grants program aimed at propelling the field of technosignature science forward.

The initiative seeks to support innovative research that tackles critical observational, theoretical, and technical questions in the search for technosignatures – potential evidence of past or present extraterrestrial technology. The program marks a significant milestone in the institute’s ongoing efforts to unravel the mysteries of the universe and the possibility of intelligent life beyond Earth.

Central to this cutting-edge research is the Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a world-renowned instrument built specifically for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI). With its upgraded feeds and backend processing capabilities, the ATA’s advanced technology and strategic design make it a crucial tool in detecting potential technosignatures, solidifying its position as a leading asset in this scientific frontier.

Grant Program Details: Empowering Early-Career Researchers and Graduate Students

The Technosignature Science and Technology Grants Program invites applications from Principal Investigators (PIs) in two distinct categories. Non-Tenured Faculty or Researchers who are eligible to serve as Principal Investigators at universities or non-profit organizations can apply for awards of up to $100,000 USD, including overhead. Post-Prelim Graduate Students in Master’s or Doctoral degree programs who have completed preliminary exams and have only their thesis or equivalent remaining can apply for awards of up to $25,000 USD, including overhead.

“In just the last few years, a wealth of new research avenues have opened up in technosignature science, made possible by new ideas, new technologies and a fast growing community of early-career researchers,” said Dr. Andrew Siemion, Bernard M. Oliver Chair for SETI at the SETI Institute. “The novel investigations enabled with this grants program will spur the state-of-the-art in the technosignature field, continuing in the spirit of the SETI Institute’s 40 years of leadership in SETI science.”

Research Focus Areas: Pushing the Boundaries of Technosignature Science

Funded investigations must focus on technosignature science, encompassing a broad range of topics. These include observational programs or the development of observational techniques and strategies for detecting technosignatures, theoretical models that predict or explain technosignature phenomena, and technical innovations that enhance the capability to detect and analyze technosignatures. The program also welcomes research at the intersection of social sciences and technosignature research, exploring the societal implications and human factors related to the search for technosignatures.

The application deadline for the 2024 grants is July 15, 2024, with successful applicants being notified by August 5, 2024. For more information and instructions, interested parties can visit the SETI Institute’s website.

The SETI Institute, founded in 1984, is a non-profit, multi-disciplinary research and education organization dedicated to understanding the origins and prevalence of life and intelligence in the universe and sharing that knowledge with the world. Their research spans the physical and biological sciences and leverages data analytics, machine learning, and advanced signal detection technologies. The institute partners with industry, academia, and government agencies, including NASA and the National Science Foundation, in its pursuit of answering some of the most profound questions about our place in the cosmos.