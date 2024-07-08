New Urine Test Could Revolutionize Cervical Cancer Screening

A team of international researchers has developed a new urine test that could make cervical cancer screening easier and more accessible. The test detects proteins linked to high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), the main cause of cervical cancer.

Led by Professor Etsuro Ito from Waseda University in Japan, the study published in Microorganisms journal on June 14, 2024, describes an ultra-sensitive method to detect HPV16 E7 oncoproteins in urine samples.

A Less Invasive Alternative to Traditional Screening

Current cervical cancer screening methods like Pap smears and HPV DNA tests require a doctor’s visit and can be uncomfortable. This new urine test offers a noninvasive option that could encourage more women to get screened regularly.

“Cancer can be prevented by vaccination before it develops and by regular screening. But screening is a big hurdle for young women,” Ito explains. “Our new urine test can detect HPV16 E7 proteins, which are critical markers of cervical cancer risk, at extremely low levels. This means that women may be able to screen for cervical cancer without the discomfort and inconvenience of a traditional Pap test.”

The researchers used a highly sensitive enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) to detect E7 oncoproteins in urine. They tested samples from women with different stages of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), a precursor to cervical cancer.

Promising Results for Early Detection

The test successfully identified E7 proteins in 80% of women with CIN1, 71% with CIN2, and 38% with CIN3. These results suggest that E7 oncoproteins are more prevalent in earlier stages of cervical lesions.

“We believe that the E7 oncoprotein is critical in the early stages of HPV-related cervical carcinogenesis and E7 may play a more significant role in the progression of CIN1 and CIN2 than in CIN3,” Ito says.

This new approach could be especially valuable in low- and middle-income countries where access to traditional screening is limited. By providing an easy-to-use, noninvasive test, it could help reduce cervical cancer rates globally.

Cervical cancer remains a significant health concern, with about 660,000 new cases and 350,000 deaths worldwide in 2022. Almost all cases are linked to high-risk HPV infections.

While further development and validation are needed, this urine test represents a promising step forward in the fight against cervical cancer. It could potentially save lives through earlier detection and treatment.

“This new method holds great promise for early detection and prevention of cervical cancer. We are optimistic that further development and validation of this assay will lead to its widespread use in clinical settings,” Ito concludes.

As research continues, this innovative approach may soon offer women a more convenient and comfortable option for regular cervical cancer screening, potentially increasing participation rates and improving early detection efforts worldwide.