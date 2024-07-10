Spectacular Auroras Signal Potential Danger to Earth’s Infrastructure

New research uncovers a surprising link between breathtaking auroras and potential threats to critical infrastructure. The study, published in Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences, shows that the same cosmic forces creating these dazzling light shows can also generate dangerous ground-level electric currents.

Head-On Space Shocks Pack a Powerful Punch

Dr. Denny Oliveira of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the study’s lead author, explains: “Auroras and geomagnetically induced currents are caused by similar space weather drivers. The aurora is a visual warning that indicates that electric currents in space can generate these geomagnetically induced currents on the ground.”

These currents pose risks to electricity-conducting infrastructure like pipelines and power grids. The research team discovered that the angle at which interplanetary shocks strike Earth’s magnetic field is crucial in determining the strength of these currents.

Shocks hitting Earth head-on, rather than at an angle, compress the magnetic field more intensely. This leads to stronger geomagnetically induced currents and more spectacular auroras. The study found that frontal shocks cause higher current peaks both immediately after impact and during subsequent substorms.

Predicting and Protecting Against Cosmic Threats

The researchers analyzed data from a natural gas pipeline in Finland, comparing it with information on interplanetary shocks. They discovered that particularly intense current peaks occurred around magnetic midnight when the North Pole was between the sun and the measurement site.

Oliveira notes, “Moderate currents occur shortly after the perturbation impact when Mäntsälä is around dusk local time, whereas more intense currents occur around midnight local time.”

This knowledge could prove invaluable for protecting vulnerable infrastructure. Since the angles of these shocks can be predicted up to two hours before impact, power companies could take preventive measures.

“One thing power infrastructure operators could do to safeguard their equipment is to manage a few specific electric circuits when a shock alert is issued,” Oliveira suggests. “This would prevent geomagnetically induced currents reducing the lifetime of the equipment.”

While the study provides crucial insights, the researchers emphasize the need for more comprehensive data. Oliveira cautions, “Current data was collected only at a particular location, namely the Mäntsälä natural gas pipeline system. Although Mäntsälä is at a critical location, it does not provide a worldwide picture.”

As our reliance on electricity-dependent technology grows, understanding and predicting these cosmic phenomena becomes increasingly vital. The next time you witness a spectacular aurora, remember – its beauty may also signal potential danger to our modern infrastructure.