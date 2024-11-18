Breakthrough Gut Pain Pill: A Safer, Opioid-Free Solution from Oxytocin

Researchers at the University of Queensland have developed an innovative class of oral drugs to relieve chronic abdominal pain, offering a safer alternative to opioids. By chemically modifying oxytocin, a hormone associated with childbirth and social bonding, the team created a gut-stable drug that works directly in the colon, reducing pain without entering the bloodstream.

Published in Angewandte Chemie | Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Breaking Down the Research

Chronic abdominal pain, often linked to gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), affects up to 15% of adults. Existing treatments like anti-inflammatories and opioids pose risks of addiction and systemic side effects. The new drug, developed by Associate Professor Markus Muttenthaler and his team, offers a targeted approach by working only in the colon without crossing into the bloodstream.

“This pain affects up to 15% of adults in their lifetime, and all we have are anti-inflammatories and opioids, which can cause side effects and addiction,” Dr. Muttenthaler explained. “This is a new and highly promising approach to treating gut disorders.”

Oxytocin, commonly known as the “bonding hormone,” is produced in the brain and is crucial for social bonding, childbirth, and breastfeeding. While its pain-relief potential is well-known, its rapid degradation in the gut has previously required injection-based delivery. The new chemically modified oxytocin analogues overcome this challenge, remaining stable in the gut for over 24 hours compared to less than 10 minutes for the native hormone.

How It Works

The drug targets the oxytocin receptors in the colon, reducing pain by alleviating visceral hypersensitivity, a common mechanism in IBS and IBD. Unlike systemic medications, this gut-specific action minimizes the risk of side effects elsewhere in the body.

The researchers achieved this breakthrough by identifying the molecular regions of oxytocin susceptible to gut enzyme degradation and modifying them while preserving the molecule’s ability to bind to its receptor. The modified drug does not need to enter the bloodstream, further enhancing its safety profile.

“We are now looking for investors to accelerate preclinical studies and take this to clinical trials,” Dr. Muttenthaler added. “This innovation opens the door to better treatment options for gastrointestinal disorders.”

Glossary

Oxytocin: A hormone involved in childbirth, breastfeeding, and social bonding, also studied for its potential to relieve pain.

A hormone involved in childbirth, breastfeeding, and social bonding, also studied for its potential to relieve pain. Visceral hypersensitivity: Increased sensitivity of the internal organs, often a cause of chronic abdominal pain.

Increased sensitivity of the internal organs, often a cause of chronic abdominal pain. IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome): A common gastrointestinal disorder causing symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, and altered bowel habits.

A common gastrointestinal disorder causing symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, and altered bowel habits. IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease): A group of chronic conditions, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, that cause inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

A group of chronic conditions, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, that cause inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. Gut-stable: A property of a drug or molecule that allows it to resist degradation by digestive enzymes in the gastrointestinal tract.

Quiz

What makes the new drug safer than traditional painkillers? Answer: It works directly in the colon and does not enter the bloodstream, reducing systemic side effects and addiction risk. What is the primary role of oxytocin in the body? Answer: Oxytocin is involved in childbirth, breastfeeding, and social bonding. What are IBS and IBD? Answer: IBS is a gastrointestinal disorder causing pain and altered bowel habits, while IBD involves chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. How does the new drug function? Answer: It targets oxytocin receptors in the colon to reduce visceral hypersensitivity, a mechanism causing abdominal pain.

