Scientists Use Corrosion Modeling to Study Habitability on Saturn’s Icy Moon

Researchers at the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) are adapting chemistry modeling software, originally designed for corrosion studies, to explore whether icy moons like Saturn’s Enceladus have the right conditions to support microbial life. By enhancing the software’s ability to simulate extreme environments and account for organic molecules, the team aims to shed light on the habitability of these distant ocean worlds.

Understanding Habitability in Icy Worlds

The SwRI team, led by Dr. Florent Bocher and Dr. Charity Phillips-Lander, is repurposing software traditionally used to model corrosion processes. This tool predicts chemical interactions under various temperatures and pressures. Recognizing its potential, the researchers expanded the software to simulate environments on icy moons like Enceladus and Europa. These moons are thought to contain subsurface oceans where life might exist.

“The question of habitability is about constraining the environmental factors that make it more likely to be friendly to life versus inhospitable,” said Dr. Phillips-Lander. The tool uniquely accounts for organics—carbon-based compounds essential for life—unlike many other environmental modeling systems.

Early findings revealed that ice doped with organic molecules forms pores under simulated icy moon conditions. These pores could create potential habitats for microbial life. Building on these insights, SwRI received a $750,000 NASA grant to improve the tool, aiming to provide detailed predictions of chemical compositions and phases in extraterrestrial environments.

